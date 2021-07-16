Glause's grand slam, Gifford's no-hitter leads FSB Seniors to district tournament win

NORFOLK—Dawson Glause is known for his speed but not necessarily his power at the plate.

So when he ripped a line drive to the left center gap with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning of First State Bank Post 20’s A6 district opener, both he and coach Jeff Hayden had the same thought process.

“I got a hold of it, I thought it was going to be a double or a triple, so I was just hauling down the line,” Glause said.

“He hit it very, very well, but off the bat I was yelling at our guy on third to tag and then it kept on carrying,” Hayden said.

The line drive shot kept rising and sailing, clearing the left-center field fence for a grand slam.

“I didn’t even know it was gone, honestly,” Glause said.

The blast sparked First State Bank to an 11-1 win over South Sioux City with Glause finishing the day going 3-for-4 with six RBI and two runs.

South Sioux City drew first blood, taking advantage of a pair of walks and a wild pitch in the top of the second issued by First State Bank starter Sam Gifford. The run came on a fielder’s choice before Gifford got out of the frame with a strikeout.