Glause's grand slam, Gifford's no-hitter leads FSB Seniors to district tournament win

NORFOLK—Dawson Glause is known for his speed but not necessarily his power at the plate.
So when he ripped a line drive to the left center gap with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning of First State Bank Post 20’s A6 district opener, both he and coach Jeff Hayden had the same thought process.
“I got a hold of it, I thought it was going to be a double or a triple, so I was just hauling down the line,” Glause said.
“He hit it very, very well, but off the bat I was yelling at our guy on third to tag and then it kept on carrying,” Hayden said.
The line drive shot kept rising and sailing, clearing the left-center field fence for a grand slam.
“I didn’t even know it was gone, honestly,” Glause said.
The blast sparked First State Bank to an 11-1 win over South Sioux City with Glause finishing the day going 3-for-4 with six RBI and two runs.
South Sioux City drew first blood, taking advantage of a pair of walks and a wild pitch in the top of the second issued by First State Bank starter Sam Gifford. The run came on a fielder’s choice before Gifford got out of the frame with a strikeout.
“Other than a couple innings where he walked a couple guys, he had good stuff all day long,” Hayden said.
Gifford settled in after the second frame, issuing just one further walk while striking out five batters in three innings to finish with eight on the day for a no-hitter.
“People don’t realize how good of a pitcher Sam is and he has been a good arm for us for the last two years,” Hayden said.
After Glause’s blast put Fremont in front for good, the offense kept rolling with Camden McKenzie doubling in Jax Sorensen, who reach by getting hit by a pitch, to set the lead at 5-1.
In the bottom of the third, Glause delivered again with the bases loaded, singling up the middle to score a pair of runs and extend the FSB lead to 7-1.
He finished the day a triple shy of the cycle, notching a lead-off double to start the game.
A sacrifice fly from Sorensen and a single by Carter Sintek both netted a run, pushing the lead out to 9-1.
Brenton Pitt delivered a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth, placing a single through the middle with the bases loaded to cement the final score at 11-1.
This is First State Bank’s third-straight run-rule win, all coming over South Sioux City.
“We are a big momentum team, so that’s a huge start for us, getting us rolling in the right direction,” Glause said.