Glosser signs with Midland women's tennis

Fremont senior Lexie Glosser thought she’d be signing her letter of intent to play tennis at Midland with just her family and a few coaches present Wednesday in the wake of social distancing measures.
Fremont tennis coach Justin Bigsby had other plans.
Bigsby was at home watching the evening news when the idea came to him. He saw Elkhorn teachers parade around a neighborhood in their cars to visit their students from a distance and thought that could work for Glosser’s signing.
“I was just feeling bad for her that under all the circumstances she wasn’t going to get to have a crowd or have her friends witness it or anything like,” Bigsby said.
After receiving permission from the district, Bigsby sent word to both the girls and boys tennis team, which then spread to the girl’s basketball squad about the surprise parade.
In total, 25 cars packed the parking lot at high school tennis courts to witness the signing and cheer from a safe distance.
The full parking lot didn’t tip Glosser off to the surprise audience for her signing.
“I didn’t think anything of it,” the senior said on noticing a full parking lot when she arrived.
While Glosser wasn’t in the traditional Bahe gym for her signing, she still got a proper reception in the form of car horns for her commitment to play at the next level.
“It was amazing,” Glosser said. “I had no idea. It was really special.”
The three-time state tournament qualifier in doubles chose Midland for its proximity to friends and family.
“It’s close to home, it’s close to all my friends,” Glosser said. “I really connected with a business and marketing teacher there when I went on my visit, so I knew even if I didn’t play a sport that I would be having a blast in school and getting to do what I love to do.
“It was an easy choice. Both of the coaches are amazing. I am super excited to play for them.”
Glosser also held tennis offers from Morningside and Doane as well as basketball offers from Doane and Grand View.
“I decided that tennis was the better route to go,” Glosser said.
