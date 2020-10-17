Goal line stands lifts No. 3 Bergan past No. 1 Oakland-Craig

OAKLAND - Bergan staked its claim as the best team in Class C-2 Friday night, knocking off No. 1 Oakland-Craig 28-24 and in the process ended the defending state champions’ 20-game win streak.
“I am just proud of our kid’s fight, just absolutely ecstatic for them,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “We know the season is not over and all that, but it’s evidence to see for the kids, it’s confirmation of how far they have come in one year.”
For a brief moment in time, Oakland-Craig’s win streak appeared to be safe.
Down to fourth and goal from the nine-yard line with just over a minute to play, O-C quarterback Grady Gatewood rolled out to his right, looking for anyone to cover the final yardage needed to take their first lead of the night.
Gatewood, in finding his receivers all covered, settled on lobbing the ball back towards the line of scrimmage. The pass found the hands of center Elliot Johnson. Johnson started a game of hot potato, shuttling the ball down to fellow lineman Jaden Harney, who then tossed it over to wide receiver Gunnar Ray.
Ray found a seam in Bergan’s defense on the far sideline just long enough for him to dive into the end zone.
The home sideline erupted under the assumption Oakland-Craig had pulled off a last second escape, only to ignore the lone yellow flag at the line of scrimmage
After a conference between the referees, the play was waved off due to illegal touching, giving the ball to Bergan and sealing the upset.
“That’s just a tribute to (Oakland-Craig head coach) Joe (Anderson) and his coaching and that program, they don’t quit,” Mruz said. “We had the play perfectly covered, just absolutely smothered, and the kids still found a way to score.”
Bergan landed the first punch in the with Chris Pinales taking in an 11-yard run to push Bergan in front 7-0.
“We not only got the first score, but we got the first stop and that was huge. You get that first stop and make them punt and it’s like ‘okay, we can play,’ then all the sudden you start moving the ball,” Mruz said.
Senior Cal Janke stopped Oakland-Craig’s response, picking off a Gatewood pass and bringing the ball out near midfield.
The visiting Knights parlayed the pick into points with Alex Painter taking a screen pass from Koa McIntyre 15 yards for a 14-0 lead with one minute, four seconds left in the opening stanza.
"It was just that affirmation of we are a good team and we belong," Mruz said. "Once that belief kicked in, we just became a lot tougher."
Bergan forced another stop before the Oakland-Craig defense pried the ball out of Gavin Logemann’s hands for a short field.
Two plays later, Caden Nelson, who scored all three touchdown for O-C, found the end zone on a 14-yard run at the 10:19 mark of the second quarter. The orange-and-black clad Knights punched in the two-point conversion to cap off the scoring for the half.
Both sides traded red zone interceptions with McIntyre getting picked off in the end zone trying to find Logemann and Cooper Weitzel reading a comeback route to come up with a turnover on a Gatewood pass.
Bergan ended a nearly-18 minutes of game time scoring drought with McIntyre going back to Logemann, who came up with a 35-yard grab to push the Knights lead out to 21-8 at the 5:36 mark of the third quarter
Bergan’s score opened the floodgates as the two sides traded four scores over the span of the next six minutes.
Oakland-Craig’s offense woke from its slumber, needing just 3:08 to bring the grean-and-yellow clad Knight’s lead back down to a score with a three-yard run from Nelson and another successful two-point conversion.
Bergan would cap off its scoring for the night with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Koa McIntyre to his brother Kade McIntyre, who made an over the shoulder catch while dragging his toes through the front corner of the end zone, with 41 seconds left in the third frame.
“I was like thank gosh he did that, it was awesome,” Koa McIntyre said. "We executed it perfect, that's what we do every day at practice."
Bergan had a chance to extend their lead with just under seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Fremont faced fourth and four from the Oakland-Craig 13-yard line. A field goal would have pushed Bergan’s lead out to seven. Instead, Koa McIntyre’s pass bounced out of the hands of Janke in the back of the end zone, give Oakland-Craig 6:54 to go 87 yards.
“I actually thought about kicking a field goal on second down,” Mruz said. “We were already talking about it. The deal is though, they go for two, so even if we kick the field goal and we make it, that’s only a seven point lead and they score and go for two and we are down one, so we figured we’d go for bigger points and try at least to run the clock out more.
I have no regrets with the decision and I still think we made the right decision.”
Oakland-Craig converted two fourth downs and got a big play from Carson Thomsen to get inside the red zone and set up the dramatic finish.
This is the first Fremont Bergan win over Oakland-Craig since 2013 and the first win for Bergan in Oakland since 2012.
The win also secures Bergan the C2-2 district title and has them atop the C2 wildcard standings.
