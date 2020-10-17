Goal line stands lifts No. 3 Bergan past No. 1 Oakland-Craig

Bergan had a chance to extend their lead with just under seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Fremont faced fourth and four from the Oakland-Craig 13-yard line. A field goal would have pushed Bergan’s lead out to seven. Instead, Koa McIntyre’s pass bounced out of the hands of Janke in the back of the end zone, give Oakland-Craig 6:54 to go 87 yards.

“I actually thought about kicking a field goal on second down,” Mruz said. “We were already talking about it. The deal is though, they go for two, so even if we kick the field goal and we make it, that’s only a seven point lead and they score and go for two and we are down one, so we figured we’d go for bigger points and try at least to run the clock out more.

I have no regrets with the decision and I still think we made the right decision.”

Oakland-Craig converted two fourth downs and got a big play from Carson Thomsen to get inside the red zone and set up the dramatic finish.

This is the first Fremont Bergan win over Oakland-Craig since 2013 and the first win for Bergan in Oakland since 2012.

The win also secures Bergan the C2-2 district title and has them atop the C2 wildcard standings.

