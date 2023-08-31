The Bergan girls golf team knows what it takes to compete on the biggest stage. Now, they just have to get back there.

The Knights bring back three of their four scores from last year’s tie for fourth place team at the Class C state tournament

“It’s always about experience early in the season when we get an opportunity to play,” said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman. “We ended on a really high note last year and we’re just trying to find our footing again.”

Translating practice sessions into competition is a focus point for the group this season.

“We do well in practice, it’s just bringing that to the course,” Murman said. “Out there today, it was, we’d hit a great shot then shoot ourselves in the foot with our next shot. Trying to play the course smart and keeping ourselves in good situations is important.”

Senior Olivia Prauner, junior Ellie Sendgraff and sophomore Avery Ridder all return for the Knights.

“They have the experience, but it’s about getting back to work and we put our heads down.

Prauner is Bergan’s returning state medalist, finishing 10th a season ago.

She captured her first win of the season Tuesday, turning in the low round at Bergan’s home quad with Arlington, Wahoo and the Fremont junior varsity squad.

The senior shot a 52 to beat the field by five strokes.

Prauner also finished 11th at the season-opening West Point-Beemer Invitational, shooting a

“The sky’s the limit, but golf is hard,” Murman said. “It’s just about making sure Olivia stays with it and does the little things right.

Sendgraff shot a 57 Tuesday to finish runner-up while Ridder notched a 58 to take third.

Mia Monaghan occupied the Knights fourth team slot, shooting a 67 to round out Bergan’s team score at 234, good to take home the team victory.

“We have a lot of up-side, it’s just a matter of getting our ducks in a row and starting to find some consistency,” Murman said.

Bergan returns to the course Thursday, playing in the Bellevue East Invitational at Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion.