Sydney Golladay’s basketball career hit an unexpected road block in February, but the point guard is on track to be back on the court this winter for Fremont High School.
During a game against Lincoln Northeast on Feb. 5 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium, the Tigers trailed Lincoln Northeast by a point with :06 remaining. Golladay had the ball in her hands and was looking to make a play.
“I was trying to go in and finish the layup or get a foul because I knew I could make the free throws,” the 5-foot-8 senior-to-be said. “I did a reverse spin and it just didn’t end up how I wanted it to. I don’t remember much after that. I was just in pain on the floor.”
The Tigers lost the game 57-56, but they suffered a bigger loss than on the scoreboard. Golladay tore the ACL in her left knee and was lost for the remainder of the season. The Tigers went 3-3 during their next six games, including a 57-56 loss to Papillion-La Vista in the A-6 district tournament.
“Losing Syd was huge,” Fremont guard Taylor McCabe said. “You are talking about our point guard and we run a lot of things through her. I had never played with her prior to last season, but she has a good flow and style to her game. She is also really fun to be around so losing her was tough on all of us, but it was definitely tougher on her.”
Golladay said the injury derailed her dreams of her junior season.
“I was really disappointed because I thought our team could go far,” she said. “I thought we had good chemistry and I was ready for state. I wanted to end the year in a good way.”
After getting over the initial shock of the first major injury of her career, Golladay regrouped to focus on helping the Tigers in any way that she could.
“I just wanted to be there in a different role for my teammates, even though I couldn’t be on the court” said Golladay, who attended all practices after the injury. “I tried to support them the best that I could.”
Golladay was enjoying a solid season prior to getting hurt. She had 21 points in a 74-28 blowout of Lincoln High and finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists during a 56-53 loss to eventual Class A state qualifier Millard South.
“I felt like I had two of my best games against Millard South and Lincoln High,” she said. “It was kind of a bummer because I felt like I was just getting everything going. I thought I could help my team go farther.”
The Tigers, who finished 18-9, fought hard during Golladay’s absence. Two of their three losses were in overtime (to state semifinalist Lincoln Pius and state champion Millard North) as well as the one-point setback to the Monarchs.
Following the injury, Golladay was in contact with several other athletes who had experienced ACL injuries, including Jayme Horan of Millard South, FHS graduate and current WNBA player Jessica Shepard and Dacey Nelson of Oakland-Craig.
“I reached out to Dacey because she had a really good season last year after tearing her ACL,” Golladay said. “I wanted to get her perspective on it.”
What type of advice did the players share?
“They all said to keep your mind up and do what your therapists say,” Golladay said. “They said if you do that, you’ll come back stronger and it (the rehab) will be worth it in the end, even if it doesn’t seem like it now.”
Golladay has listened to her therapists. Recent tests on her knee showed she is right on target with her recovery. She plans on being on the court when the Tigers begin practice in November.
“I did some workouts with my club team (Cornhusker Shooting Stars out of Lincoln) this summer,” she said. “I did some non-contact stuff at the end of July so I’ve basically been doing shooting, running and lifting. It has been back to normal, basically.”
Golladay has been diligent about her rehab in order to help the Tigers enjoy a successful 2019-20 season.
“I want to do well for our team,” she said. “I want us to do well in Arizona (at the Nike Tournament of champions in December) because that will help us start the season well. I want to make it to state and then finish the job. I haven’t been to state yet and that has been very disappointing. That is my No. 1 goal.”
Golladay wants to play at the next level. FHS coach Kelly Flynn and Shooting Star coach Dan Lesoing have assisted with that process.
“It’s been hard this summer since I haven’t been playing, but I’ve been talking to coaches and I want to play at the highest level I can,” she said. “My club coach and Coach Flynn have both been really helpful with all of that.”
Aug. 22 will mark six months since Golladay’s surgery. She can’t wait to return to the Tigers and her teammates are just as anxious.
“I think everything is coming along well for her,” McCabe said. “We’re all excited to get her back.”