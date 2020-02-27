Golladay leads FHS girls back to the state basketball tournament

The Fremont High girls basketball team will return to the state tournament after beating Lincoln Southwest 47-32 in the A-7 District championship game Thursday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium in Fremont.

The Tigers are back in the state tournament after missing out the last three years. And to make it even sweeter, they did it by avenging a last-second loss earlier in the season to the defending state champions.

"I'm so excited. I've been waiting for this for four years and after tearing my ACL last year, this was our revenge season and I just can't wait," said FHS senior Sydney Golladay who finished with a game-high 14 points.

It was Golladay who fueled a stellar second quarter from the Tigers. Fremont shut down the No. 5 Silver Hawks while scoring 12 points for a 21-7 lead with a minute to play before the half.

Later, Golladay drained two 3-pointers to take a 27-10 lead into the half. Her second three came at the buzzer sending the home crowd, and her team, into a celebration.

"I had a lot of confidence. We practice buzzer-beaters all the time," Golladay said. "I was ready to step up. I wanted this to be a good moment going out my last time at The Bahe."