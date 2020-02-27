Golladay leads FHS girls back to the state basketball tournament

The Fremont High girls basketball team will return to the state tournament after beating Lincoln Southwest 47-32 in the A-7 District championship game Thursday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium in Fremont.
The Tigers are back in the state tournament after missing out the last three years. And to make it even sweeter, they did it by avenging a last-second loss earlier in the season to the defending state champions.
"I'm so excited. I've been waiting for this for four years and after tearing my ACL last year, this was our revenge season and I just can't wait," said FHS senior Sydney Golladay who finished with a game-high 14 points.
It was Golladay who fueled a stellar second quarter from the Tigers. Fremont shut down the No. 5 Silver Hawks while scoring 12 points for a 21-7 lead with a minute to play before the half.
Later, Golladay drained two 3-pointers to take a 27-10 lead into the half. Her second three came at the buzzer sending the home crowd, and her team, into a celebration.
"I had a lot of confidence. We practice buzzer-beaters all the time," Golladay said. "I was ready to step up. I wanted this to be a good moment going out my last time at The Bahe."
Sophomore Taylor McCabe started the second-quarter run with a pair of free throws and then Golladay hit the first of her three 3s in the quarter to put No. 7 Fremont ahead 14-7 two minutes into the second.
“We had them at 14 for a long time in that second quarter and we thought we played pretty well for the most of the that, and just the last two minutes, we let some things slip away defensively and more offensively kind of throwing the ball around, and that was a dagger,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said.
Both teams went scoreless for the next four minutes until McCabe followed with a drive and layup and Charli Earth drained a 3 and added two free throws and Fremont was up 21-7.
Katie Carpenter answered with a 3 for LSW with 40 seconds left but then came Golladay's two 3s.
"She had a lot of emotion and is just a great senior leader," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said of Golladay.
Another drive and layup by McCabe and a 3 from Earth pushed the Tigers' lead to 32-10 early in the third quarter.
The Silver Hawks, who were without their starting center Riley Wells after she suffered an injury in their win over Gretna on Tuesday, managed to pull within 34-21 after a 3 by freshman Aniya Seymore. A Bella Keaton free throw and another 3 from Earth at the buzzer, however, put FHS back on top by 17 points, 38-21, with a quarter to play.
McKenna Rathbun hit a 3 midway through the fourth to pull Southwest within 40-28 but Fremont's defense held the rest of the way to seal the win.
"It feels great. It was a great atmosphere. … Just to see this celebration down here and see those girls cutting the nets down and running over to the crowd, it was just great fan support tonight with the student body and the adults," Flynn said.
Earth scored 13 points and McCabe ended with a double-double for the Tigers (20-7), finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
No player scored more than six points for the No. Silver Hawks. Freddie Wallace and Kate Dilsaver each had six points and Rathbun ended with five. Wallace led the team with six rebounds.
Southwest’s season is not over. One of the hottest teams down the stretch was rewarded with Class A’s lone wild card.
The Silver Hawks (18-8), who had four new starters this year, will be making their fourth straight trip to the tournament.
FREMONT 47, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 32
|Fremont
|9
|18
|11
|9
|--
|47
|Lincoln Southwest
|7
|3
|11
|11
|--
|32
Fremont--Sydney Golladay 14, Taylor McCabe 11, Sarah Shepard 5, Charli Earth 13, Bella Keaton 4.
Lincoln Southwest--Katie Carpenter 3, Skylar Pieper 4, Freddie Wallace 6, Taryn Ling 2, Kate Dilsaver 6, Rathbun 5, Aniya Seymore 4, Kate Johnson 2.