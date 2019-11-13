Although Sydney Golladay will graduate from Fremont High School in the spring, she will remain a Tiger.
Golladay signed Wednesday to play basketball for NCAA Division II’s Fort Hays State. The Tigers are coached by Tony Hobson, who led Hastings to NAIA championships in 2002, 2003 and 2006. He is now in his 12th season with the Tigers.
“I just loved the coaches and the way they made me like I was a priority,” Golladay said. “It is just a great environment to play in. I feel like I can reach my level of potential as a basketball player there.”
The FHS point guard said she became interested in the Tigers after a pair of teammates from her Cornhusker Shooting Stars club team visited the campus.
“I reached out to (Fort Hays) at the end of the summer,” Golladay said. “I didn’t get to play this summer and my recruiting was kind of dry. I sent them film and they got back to me the next day.”
Hobson and assistant coach Talia Kahrs, a former player for Fort Hays, were in contact with Golladay.
“I went down there for a visit and really liked it,” she said. “I looked at a few schools after that, but I decided that was the place I wanted to be.”
The University of Nebraska at Kearney and Northwest Missouri State were among the other schools Golladay considered.
“Fort Hays has a really good winning culture,” Golladay said. “They bring in so many people to their games that it is crazy. Coach (Hobson) is a good coach and he knows what he is talking about. He makes time for his players.”
Golladay was averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds as a junior before she suffered a knee injury that required surgery in February. She was cleared last month — about the same time she verbally committed to the Tigers.
“I’m super excited to get this done before the season,” Golladay said. “After I committed, it felt like there was a lot taken off my shoulders. The whole (recruiting) process is stressful, but I’m happy I found a place that I love. I’m super excited to get out there.”