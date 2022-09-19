Gonzalez, Dahl place in top 15 at Heartland Classic

Rain and a three-hour rain delay made for a pair of interesting races at the 17th Heartland Classic Saturday in Pella, Iowa.

All three levels of high school competition was merged into one race, meaning the field of the boys race numbered over 500 competitors while 350 took off in the girls race.

Both Fremont squads earned top 10 team finishes at the race which features talent from across the Midwest as the boys finished fifth and the girls claiming seventh.

The Fremont boys tallied 255 team points.

"The field of 528 runners was the biggest high school field our program has ever run and I thought our guys got out well, and kept their composure in the masses during the first half of the course," said Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon. "It really wasn’t until the 3k that things started stringing out."

Juan Gonzalez led the Tigers from the front, running a 15:51.6 to finish fourth - the highest placing Nebraskan in the race.

"I was really impressed by his composure and how savvy of a racer he is becoming," McMahon said.

Wes Pleskac earned the Tigers a second top 25 individual placement, running a 16:29.4, good for 24th.

Noah Miller finished 63rd with a time of 17:10.6.

Fremont's trio of seniors, Will Schulz, Domingo Perez Ramos and Caleb Sund, finished 75th, 89th and 124th.

Schulz ran a 17:17.1 while Perez Ramos turned in a 17:28.8 and Sund crossed in 17:46.3.

"I did feel that even though they got a little detached today, they battled extremely well and helped keep us within 5 points of a 3rd place podium finish," McMahon said.

Maris Dahl led the Fremont girls, charging up to the front pack for a 14th place finish in 19:59.6.

"Maris set the pace well from the start and then made progressive moves through the field going from 33rd in the first mile to 14th," said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon.

The final four Tigers all finished within 30 seconds of each other starting with Ayva Darmento in 54th place in 21:06. Maddie Grosse followed in 21:13 for 61st, McKenna Olson in 64th in 21:18.3.

Sydney Glause ran a 21:36.2 as the final Fremont runner.

"Ayva, Maddi and Sydney continue to work together early on and push each other," Beth McMahon said. "Ayva set a 5 second PR today which was a tall order considering the packed field and muddy conditions. Maddi led that group with some good moves in the mid section of the race and ran her second fastest time ever."

Fremont will be back on Nebraska soil, running at the Mount Michael Invite Wednesday.