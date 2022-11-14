Gonzalez holds his own against top runners in the region

Amongst the who’s who of high school cross country runners in the region, Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez held his own, finishing 15th at the Nike Heartland Regional event Sunday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Running in the boys championship division, the Tigers sophomore posted a time of 15:12.4. He was one of three underclassmen to finish in the top 25 in a race that featured 277 runners.

Iowa 4A champion Jackson Heidesch, a Duke commit, won the Championship individual title in 14:39.0 followed closely by Simeon Birnbaum, a state champion from South Dakota who is off to Oregon next fall and has the claim to fame of being the 17th high schooler to run a sub-four minute mile, at 14:39.2.

Fremont as a team finished 17th in the team standings, finishing with 386.

Junior Wes Pleskac broke the 16-minute mark with a time of 15:54.3 to take 95th.

The next three Tigers finished in a cluster with Domingo Perez Ramos clocking in at 16:34.9 in 173rd place, Will Schulz finishing 179th with a time of 16:38.4 and Noah Miller claiming 186th place at 16:42.6.

Caleb Sund ran a 16:52.6 to take 210th place and Coulter Fritz logged a 17:00.1 for 221st place.

The Fremont girls finished fourth overall in the Open division out of 100 teams and runner-up in its section.

The Tigers finished with 303 team points overall.

Chloe Hemmer and Maris Dahl finished back-to-back in the Section 3 heat in 13th and 14th place with times of 19:38.3 and 19:38.7 respectively. Those times were good for 54th and 55th place out of 979 runners in the Open division.

Ayva Darmento clocked a 19:49.7 to finish 22nd in the section (75th overall) followed by McKenna Olson in 27th with a time of 19:55.9 (92nd overall).

Rounding out the Tigers team score was Maddi Grosse in 39th place (148th overall) in 20:24.1.

Sophomore Maddie McBratney led the Fremont girls B squad with a time of 21:37.1, good for 364th place overall.

The boys also put three teams in the Open Division with Jase LaDay leading the A squad with a time of 17:39.7, good for 433rd place out of 1,582 runners, followed by Mason Nau in 444th place in 17:41.1.