Gonzalez leads 'epic' front pack to claim HAC supremacy

KEARNEY - In the first postseason showdown between a handful of the top runners in Class A, the opening battle went to Fremont's Juan Gonzalez.

"The front of the race turned into an epic battle that will be remembered and talked about for a long time," said Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon.

Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa, Lincoln East's Isaac Graff, Lincoln Southwest's Max Myers and Fremont's standout sophomore all traded the lead back and forth for the first four kilometers before Gonzalez started to pull away.

"Juan really had a great kick," McMahon said.

When the dust settled after the quartet blitzed up the final hill towards the finish line, Gonzalez had the winning time of 15:30.51 followed by Ochoa's 15:36, Graff's 15:37 and Myer's 15:44.

“I feel like that was the state championship right there,” Gonzalez said.

The sophomore's time is the best ever run by a Tiger on the course at Kearney Country Club, the home of the Class A state meet, breaking Danny Aldaba's school course record by seven seconds, which he set at the state meet.

Gonzalez's first place finish helped the Tigers claim its 21st conference title in the last 22 years.

"The conference championship has been a source of pride for our team for over twenty years, and getting that title meant a lot to this group," McMahon said.

With all five scoring runners inside the top 15, Fremont tallied 41 points, beating runner-up Lincoln east by 32.

Wes Pleskac led the second that formed behind the top four runners, clocking in at 16:15.59 to finish fifth.

"I couldn't be happier with how Wes ran," McMahon said. "He continues to narrow the gap on the front each week, and it has made our team exponentially stronger."

Noah Miller claimed ninth place with a time of 16:49.51. Will Schulz was two seconds back of Miller in 11th, crossing at 16:51.1.

Domingo Perez Ramo rounded out the Tigers team score with a 15th place finish in 17:04.5.

Also running, but not factoring into the team score, was Caleb Sund, who took 21st place in 17:09.73 and Coulter Fritz, who finished 50th with a time of 18:01.56.

"The pack of Noah, Will and Caleb really got the job done early on. They have been working on bringing it together, and today it was something to really be proud of," McMahon said. "Domingo did a great job of moving into that pack, which gave us four more near the front with all setting personal bests on the course."

The Fremont girls also left Kearney with hardware as the Tigers finished runner-up.

Led by a trio of harriers in the top 15, Fremont tallied 74 team points, trailing only Lincoln East.

"Starting the championship season off with a second place finish to number one ranked Lincoln East is the confidence boost that we needed," said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon. "The girls approached the day with confidence and a team mentality that carried over into the race."

Chloe Hemmer was the first Fremont runner across the line, clocking in at 19:56.04 - the first sub-20 minute competition time of her career.

Maris Dahl was just a second back of her teammate in ninth, claiming a time of 19:57.75.

"Chloe and Maris continue to be a dynamic duo fighting towards that front of the race and pushing each other back and forth," Beth McMahon said. "It is exciting to see them together knowing that they will do whatever they can to push each other through the finish line."

Ayva Darmento just missed all-conference status, running a 20:24.92 to finish in 16th place.

Maddi Grosse and McKenna Olson both logged top 25-worthy times with Grosse earning 21st place with a time of 20:31.7 and Olson running a 20:42.4 for 25th place.

Also running for Fremont was Sydney Glause (42nd, 21:51.4) and Johana Macias (50th, 22:22.69).

Fremont will run in the A-2 district meet Thursday, Oct. 13, in Norfolk.

The Tigers will compete against Gretna, Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South for a spot at the state meet.