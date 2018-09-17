PELLA, Iowa — Jose Gonzalez’s 11th-place finish led Fremont High School Saturday at the Heartland Cross Country Classic.
The senior finished the race in 16:28.5 to lead the Tigers to 12th place in the team standings. Edina (Minnesota) won the meet with 57 points while Dowling (Iowa) was second with 111. The Tigers finished with 328 in the 31-team field.
“At first glance, the 12th-place team finish comes off a little disappointing, but there were a few things we were able to walk away with that the team really needed,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “We definitely did a much better job of pack running, but the 230 runners from 31 good teams really overcrowded certain sections off the course making it impossible to pass.
“We probably spent as much or more energy working through the masses as we did making honest surges in the pace at different times. The guys definitely needed that experience, though, and now can go after that happy medium at (the University of Nebraska at Kearney) next Monday where they put themselves within striking distance.”
Senior Wes Ferguson finished 146th in 17:17.8.
“Considering the early position back in the 100s, I thought Wes did an outstanding job of racing the field and ending up where he did,” McMahon said. “His time probably doesn’t do justice to how well he actually ran. With four weeks to go, he is really looking forward to the improvement process and seeing where it takes him as things come to fruition.”
Ben Schulz was 72nd in 17:43.6 while sophomore Owen Wagner was 83rd in 17:55. The Tigers also had some misfortune as Matthew Klein had to drop out of the race.
“He was right at the front of our third-to-fifth man pack at two miles and looking great,” McMahon said. “But he had to step off the course due to an issue with his shoe. Those are the types of things that are good to get out of the way in big fields like this, so that we are prepared for anything in the four weeks to come.
“If Matthew doesn’t have that happen, we would have comfortably finished 10th and equaled our place a year ago in this top level field. However, those are some of the things that happen in races, but our pack of Ben, Owen, Matthew and Edmund (England) realize just how strong they can be together in the weeks to come as we put it all together.”
England placed 120th in 18:25.3 while senior Reed Johannsen was 148th in 18:45.7.
The Tigers will compete at 4:30 Monday at the UNK meet.