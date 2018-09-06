Jose Gonzalez found himself in his final Fremont Invitational at the same spot he has been in for many of the races during his cross country career.
In first place.
Gonzalez won the junior/senior race Thursday at Valley View Golf Course to help the Tigers capture the team championship. The senior won in 16:29.80 while teammates Ben Schulz (16:54.87) and Matthew Klein (16:58.59) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
“Jose kind of methodically did what we wanted him to do today,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “He just (picked) up the race as the race went. He pushed harder and harder in each of the three laps and cruised to a comfortable victory.”
Senior Wes Ferguson was eighth in 17:22.46 while Edmund England was 10th in 17:26.40. Another 12th-grader, Reed Johannsen, also medaled as he finished 13th in 17:44.25.
“Those guys ran to a big win today,” McMahon said. “I think they were excited running for the last time in front of the home crowd. ... It was good see Matthew and Ben working so well together and giving us three guys that broke (17:00).”
Another senior, Trevor Synovec, was one spot out of the medals. He finished 16th in 18:03.48, but continues his vast improvement from 2017.
“Last year he would’ve been well back of where he was today,” McMahon said. “He is doing a great job.”
Ross McMahon was 23rd in 18:21.17 and Andrew Blocker was 24th in 18:22.80.
The Tigers finished with 30 points while Elkhorn South was second with 57. Elkhorn High was third with 105.
In the freshmen/sophomore division, Fremont twas the runner-up. Papillion-La Vista won with 57 points while the Tigers had 69.
“They just had a little more depth than us today,” McMahon said. “We had a chance to win it, but everything just didn’t go quite as we had planned as it did last week. On average, our freshmen and sophomores ran better last week, but some of that is just getting used to the ebb and flow of racing every week. They’ll get better from it.”
Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South won the race in 17:31.49. Freshman Carter Waters of the Tigers was seventh in 18:02.34 while teammate Owen Wagner, a sophomore, was 11th in 18:17.40.
“Carter and Owen both thought it didn’t go as they had hoped, but they are mature racers,” McMahon said. “You could tell afterward that they had already learned from the experience.”
Freshman Braden Taylor was 16th in 18:45.87 while fellow ninth-grader Tyson Baker was 17thin in 18:51.05. Sophomore Zac McGeorge was 18th in 19:02.89.
“Zac is a lot like Trevor in that has done a great job of improving from last year,” McMahon said.
Tristan Thurlow was 21st in 19:09.30 and Matt Ondracek was 29th in 19:47.23.
Fremont Invitational
Junior/Senior Team Scores — Fremont 30, Elkhorn South 57, Elkhorn 105, Benningtn 116, Columbus 118, Papillion-La Vista 125, South Sioux City 180, Omaha Northwest 211, Omaha North 263.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Jose Gonzalez, F, 16:29.80. 2. Zekariya Abdela, SSC, 16:41.83. 3. Kody Smallfoot, D, 16:51.53. 4. Derek Madden, ES, 16:52.92. 5. Ben Schulz, F, 16:54.87. 6. Matthew Klein, F, 16:58.59. 7. Aiden Fitts, ES, 17:06.86. 8. Wes Fergson, F, 17:22.46. 9. Caleb Lampe, B, 17:25.58. 10. Edmund England, F, 17:26.40. 11. JT Parr, ES, 17:29.67. 13. Douglas Davidchik, C, 17:39.78. 13. Reed Johannsen, F, 17:44.25. 14. Collin, Kotz, PLV, 17:49.69. 15. Jaden Gebeka, E, 17:50.09.
Freshmen/Sophomore Team Scores — Papillion-La Vista 57, Fremont 69, Elkhorn High 95, Columbus 96, Elkhorn South 116, Bennington 128, South Sioux City 161, Omaha North 222.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 17 31.49. 2. Jakob Tadlock, PLV, 17:46.85. 3. Joe McFarland, C, 17:55.34. 4. Ethan Foix, PLV, 17:56.32. 5. Jacob Basilevac, E, 17:57.37. 6. Keaton Miller, B, 17:59.23. 7. Carter Waters, F, 18 02.34. 8. Charlie Hayden, ES, 18:07.35. 9. Luke Coltvet, E, 18:12.95. 10. Abel Leon, C, 18:14.86. 11. Owen Wagner, F, 18:17.40. 12. Gabe Cahill, PLV, 18:31.51. 13. Blake Olbrich, B, 18:38.59. 14. Damian Frausto, ON, 18:44.73. 15. Juan Balderas, SSC, 18:45.61.