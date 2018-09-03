SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The boys’ division of the Augustana Twilight Cross Country Meet lived up to its billing Friday night.
Three Nebraska schools — Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Central and Fremont High School — finished 1-2-3 in the highly-competitive 29-team regional field.
Prep won with 77 points, followed by the Eagles with 80 and the Tigers with 100.
“We definitely ran into great competition at the Twilight and having it come from Nebraska teams really wasn’t a shock,” said McMahon, the Tigers’ head coach. “Both Prep and Central ran excellent pack races and it was that depth that we weren’t able to match tonight. These two teams are going to be two of the top Nebraska teams, so it was good to get to see them right away, and have the guys realize just how hard they are going to have to work together this season.”
Senior Jose Gonzalez of the Tigers finished fifth in 15:54.32.
“Jose keeps getting better every week and to start the season with a sub-16:00 and fifth-place finish out of 29 teams is a very comforting feeling,” McMahon said.
Anogher senior, Ben Schulz, was ninth in 16:13.02.
“Ben also had a great race,” McMahon said. “He has put together an excellent summer and has been very steady in every workout and long run. That base and commitment is what has him starting this year ahead of his best race from a year ago.”
Wes Ferguson was 26th in 16:44.63. Sophomore Owen Wagner was 34th in 16:52.81 while Matthew Klein was 37th in 16:55.22.
“Throughout the rest of our varsity, we just fell off a little and went to sleep in the second mile before rallying well in the final one,” McMahon said. “Wes, Owen and Matthew really turned things around for us as we were probably drifting back a little more than third as a team before they all closed exceptionally well.”
Edmund England was 51st in 17:08.47 and Reed Johannsen was 66th in 17:20.65. Trevor Synovec was 91st in 17:39.76.
Fremont won the junior varsity championship with 46 points.
“We ran nine guys in this extremely large field, and for six of them it was their first high school cross country race,” McMahon said. “You definitely couldn’t tell as they ran aggressive races from start to finish.”
Freshman Carter Waters won the race in 17:33.01.
“He ran with impressive maturity as he sensed a letdown in the pace by the front runners just before the second mile, and then broke away for good,” McMahon said.
Another freshman, Braden Taylor, was fourth in 18:28.51. Andrew Blocker was 11th in 18:57.63 while Tyson Baker was 12th in 18:58.17. Zac McGeorge was 18th in 19:10.98 and Tristan Thurlow placed 19th in 19:12.81.
Max Brown placed 34th in 19:39.31 and teammate Nolan Miller was 35th in 19:39.47. Aaron Ladd finished 41st in 19:46.38.
“The guys were pretty excited at the end as the announcer read that Fremont had four of the top 12 finishers in the race,” McMahon said. “Then to have the rest of our guys all come in by 41st place out of 390 is especially encouraging for the future of our team.”
The Tigers will host the Fremont Invitational on Thursday afternoon at Valley View Golf Course.
Augustana Meet
Top 10 Varsity Teams — 1. Omaha Creighton Prep 77. 2. Omaha Central 80. 3. Fremont High 100. 4. SF Lincoln 149. 5. Red River 181. 6. Aberdeen Central 287. 7. SF Washington 299. Brandon Valley 314. 9. Woodbury (Minnesota) 316. 10. Harrisburg 327.
Top 10 JV Teams — 1. Fremont 46. 2. SC North 66. 3. Omaha Creighton Prep 119. 4. SF Roosevelt 178. 5. SF Washington 202. 6. Aberdeen Central 207. 7. Pierre 233. 8. SF Lincoln 258. 9. Red River 319. 10. SF Christian 329.