What a difference a year makes.

Last fall, Juan Gonzalez came into the Fremont Invitational without a win under his belt as the new face of Tiger cross country.

Thursday, the pressure was off with state and regional race wins on his resume, including a win at the Augustana Twilight meet last week.

“I came in here with a lot less nerves,” Gonzalez said. “I was extremely confident going into this race. That’s just how it is nowadays.”

Gonzalez repeated as the champion at the Tigers home meet, bettering his course record with a 15:42.32 on a practically perfect day at Valley View Golf Course.

Fremont won the team title handily with four runners in the Top 10 and all five counting scores inside the Top 15.

“The times look ridiculously fast, but that’s a product of they just love running on their home course and you couldn’t have asked for better weather,” said Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon. “I saw great pack running and last week, that might have been one thing that we didn’t do as well as we did today, so that’s a step forward.

Gonzalez helped set that tone, packing up with teammates Wes Pleskac and Noah Miller for three-fourths of the race.

The trio decoupled with 1000m left in the race, leaving each runner to fend for themselves in the standings.

“It felt really nice to just pace my teammates and still come back and get a good time in the last thousand,” Gonzalez said.

Pleskac finished 10 seconds back of his teammate at 15:52.39 while Miller cruised in with a time of 16:18.12.

“A drag race at the end was their plan and they did a great job,” McMahon said.

Jase LaDay filled the fourth Tiger timeslot, crossing at 16:40.18 for eighth place. Mason Nau rounded out the team score with a 14th place finish in 16:52.55.

Also running in the varsity race was Raymond Rise, who took 20th with a time of 17:17.15, and Gabe Read, who finished 37th with a time of 18:29.03.

Thursday was also a chance for the Tigers to show off their future pipeline of runners. In the boys junior varsity race, six of the first seven finishers bore the Fremont insignia—all sophomores.

Michael Nichols’ winning time of 17:11.66 would have been good for a top 20 finish in the varsity race.

“Coach (Jon) Appleget had a saying ‘It’s different running when sixty butts are in front of you instead of getting to run at the front of the race,’” McMahon said. “It’s a skill that you have to figure out—how to run at the front of a race, you just don’t accidently get to do that.”

On the girls side, a pair of late pushes netting Fremont two Top 10 finishers.

Chloe Hemmer worked her way up to third over the course of the final mile for a final time of 19:29.86.

Ayva Darmento followed a similar path, bursting around a pack of Bennington Badgers at the four mile mark then made a sprint down the final stretch to claim the final spot in the Top 10 with a time of 20:01.27.

“(Darmento) was strong last week, but I think this was more of a confidence race for her,” Beth McMahon said. “She really is a strong runner and I think she just needed this race to put that all into perspective for her.”

The Tigers ended fourth in the team standings with 94 points, three points behind third place finisher Papillion-La Vista.

“We didn’t have our packs together, which is essential in a race like this especially when you have other teams packing it up,” said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon. “Some girls had really good races, others didn’t, so we just have to find that rhythm again and get back together again.”

Maris Dahl finished 24th as the third Tiger at 21:15.01 followed a second later by Emma Claire Fritz (21:16.51). Maddie McBratney rounded out the team score with a 37th place finish in 22:17 and started a string of three-straight Tigers across the finish line. Callie Waters was next across the line in 38th in 22:18.34 and Ariana Armenta in 22:18.50.

Bennington took home the team title by a point, narrowly edging out Elkhorn South 55-56.

Fremont will run at Pioneers Park for its next meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.