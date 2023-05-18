OMAHA—The waiting might have been the hardest part for the Fremont girl’s 4x400m team.

The physically strenuous part of the closing remarks of the Class A state meet was done. The hugs and tears had been shared and shed, but there was still the matter of place to be determined.

“It was really stressful as the times were loading for the last heat of the four-by-four,” said senior Emmalee Sheppard.

The quartet of seniors Sheppard, Allison Merrill, Ella Cooper and junior Sydney Glause did what they could to reach the podium, winning the opening heat with a time of 4:05.21, but there were still eight other teams, all of which were seeded with faster times than the Tigers district mark.

“We were just trying to do it for the team and each other,” Sheppard said.

Cooper’s third leg clocked in just a shade over a minute to set up Glause to pull away for the win.

The junior turned in a 59.3 in her final lap of the day, just two hours after running a 1:02.27 in the finals heat of the 400m—she finished seventh in her solo event.

“She’s a team player and that’s what she did all year and the last three years,” Sheppard said.

It was Glause’s third-straight year of medaling in the event after last year’s state title.

As the times rolled down the scoreboard at Burke Stadium, the medal spot materialized for the Tigers and a second round of celebration commenced.

The state medal put a fitting bow on a pair of prolific Tigers that helped secure the 2021 Class A team title with a third place finish in the very same race as Cooper is off to Augustana College for softball and Sheppard to Midland for volleyball.

Both Cooper and Sheppard are okay retiring from the one-lap sprint.

“For Ella, the tears were for relief, for me the tears were happy tears,” Sheppard said. “Going out as a medalist is really exciting.”

Glause’s 400m and the 4x400m were the only two medals for the Fremont girls on the final day. The Tigers finished with 17 points in 14th place.

Cooper, Glause and Sheppard along with Sahree Worthy came close to making it a double medal day in the 4x100m, finishing 11th with a time of 50.03.

Junior Chloe Hemmer came close to capturing her first state medal, finishing 10th in the 1600m with a time of 5:19.69.

Ayva Darmento tallied a 23rd place finish in the 800m, running a time of 2:32.99.

Tayler Evans followed up her Class A pole vault title with a 13th place finish in the triple jump, landing her best jump at 34’4”.

Second silver cements stellar sophomore seasonFremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez capped off one of the most decorated second seasons in a Tiger uniform with a runner-up finish in the Class A 1600m on the final day of the state meet.

“I feel like that was a great race,” Gonzalez said. “Sometimes you’re not always going to win and you’ve just got to accept it.”

It was his second silver medal in as many days after taking second in the 3200m Wednesday. Thursday’s four-lap run mimicked the eight-lap version

Gonzalez struck out to the early lead, moving up to the front of the pack at the second lap.

Unlike Wednesday’s race, the sophomore was able to put some space between him and the rest of the field going into the final lap.

“After I made that move on the second lap, I knew that this was the last race of the season and I needed to take it all out and give it everything I’ve got,” Gonzalez said.

Still, Millard West’s Jack Witte was able to close the gap and overtake Gonzalez with 200m left, just as he did Wednesday.

Witte crossed at 4:14.27 to Gonzalez’ 4:15.75—a lifetime best for the Tiger standout.

“He ran great, hats off to Witte from Millard West, he just has a little stronger kick than Juan right now,” Fremont coach Dave Sellon said.

Will Schulz and Wes Pleskac finished back-to-back in the event as well, claiming 13th and 14th, respectively. Schulz ran a 4:29.96 while Pleskac crossed at 4:31.29.

Gonzalez’ two medals were the only medals for the Fremont boys, who tallied 16 team points, good for 16th place.

The Tigers 4x100m crew of Hudson Cunnings, Cameron Show, Elijah Gunter and Da’Varius Bell combined to run a 44.28 to finish in 15th place.

Michael Dalton was denied a medal in the pole vault on jumps, finishing 9th with a final height of 12’6”. His jump line was identical to Millard South’s Kohen Towne’s except the Patriot elected to pass at 11’6” while Dalton missed his first jump before clearing the height on his second jump. The additional miss gave Towne the eighth place spot.

Fellow Tiger Bretton Piscitelli cleared 11’6” before bowing out, finishing in 12th.

Also in the field, freshman Alex Diers jumped 19’7” in the long jump to finish in 21st.