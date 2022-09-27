Gonzalez, Tigers win UNK Invite titles, girls finish runner-up

KEARNEY - An early preview of the state cross country meet had favorable returns for Fremont as the Tigers took home two team trophies and an individual championship from the Nebraska-Kearney Invite Monday.

Juan Gonzalez ran the only sub-16 minute race in Class A to emerge as the individual champion, helping the boys team to a second-consecutive team title at the event and third in the last four years.

"He sure looked relaxed and in cruise control," said Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon.

Gonzalez ran a 15:57.6, the second fastest time a Tiger has run on the course at Kearney Country Club, and 13 seconds faster than his older brother Jose's winning time in 2018.

It was the second fastest time of the day behind Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker's 14:51.0 in the Class C race, which set the new high school course at Kearney Country Club. Noecker had the opportunity to move up to the Class A race but elected to stay in the Class C heat.

Just off the top pack was Wes Pleskac, who turned in a 16:32.6 to finish in eighth.

"He's the kind of guy that week-by-week he just adapts," McMahon said. "There is nothing flashy, he's just an absolute worker."

Will Schultz ran a 17:11.41 to finish in 20th place followed by Caleb Sund in 24th place in 17:17.24. Domingo Perez Ramos rounded out the Tigers team score with a 27th place finish in 17:21.14.

Every placement mattered on Monday afternoon as the team trophy came down to a single point as Fremont edged Lincoln East 77 to 78. The Spartans' finished 2-7-20-24-25 with its top five runners.

"You look at all these one-on-one battles and we were fortunate that we came out pulling ahead because down the stretch we had Will and Caleb pull ahead of a couple of their guys and if that doesn't happen, they might beat us by eight to ten (points)," McMahon said.

Millard West finished third with 94 team points.

The girls finished runner-up with a trio finishing in the top 25.

Lincoln East ran away with the team title with 28 points with all five of the Spartan runners finishing in the top 10.

Fremont beat the rest of the field with 96 team points for runner-up.

"I was very pleased with the girls in how they handled the course and handled the competition," said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon.

Maris Dahl and Chloe Hemmer finished back-to-back to pace the Tigers. Dahl turned in a 20:13.05 to finish 12th while Hemmers was .88 seconds back, 20:13.93, in 13th.

Avya Darmento claimed Fremont's third top 25 placement, clocking a 20:39.74 for 22nd place.

"She put in some mileage this year that has really helped her," Beth McMahon said. "She's had growth and I think there is only more to come."

McKenna Olson and Maddi Grosse grouped up to take 30th and 31st, respectively. Olson ran a 21:03.03 while Grosse crossed in 21:03.56.

Fremont will compete in the Columbus Invite Friday at the Lutjelusche Course before returning to Kearney next Thursday for the HAC Championship meet.