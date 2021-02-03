Gossett signs with Wayne State football

Fremont Bergan senior Shea Gossett signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Wayne State football team.

"I really like the coaching staff and the new culture that they are setting," Gossett said.

Division II Wayne State, which did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic, hired former Central Missouri offensive coordinator John McMenamin in Dec. of 2019 following a 4-7 season.

Gossett, who will move to wide receiver after playing tight end and defensive end for the Knights, caught 27 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

For his career, Gossett caught 55 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gossett also held offers Dordt and Dakota Wesleyan.

"The campus and academic really helped settle it too," Gossett said on his decision to join the Wildcats.

Gossett was named to the Fremont Tribune All-Area First-Team, the Lincoln Journal Star Class C-2 All-State Honorable Mention and the Omaha World Herald Class C-2 All-State Honorable Mention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0