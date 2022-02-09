Grand Island snaps Fremont's win streak

The scoring difference between Grand Island and Fremont could be measured as one Isaac Traudt.

The University of Virginia commit scored 30 points for the Islanders as the Tigers four-game win streak ended in a 68-43 defeat Tuesday.

“We were hoping to do what we could to slow Traudt down and the other guys stepped up and made some plays,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams. “Give them a lot of credit, I thought their peripheral players played at a high level tonight.”

The Tigers found themselves in a hole after the opening quarter, trailing 26-9 with Traudt, who finished with 30, accounting for 18 of the Islanders points.

“When the other guys step up that makes them a great team,” Williams said. “He is a great player, but tonight I thought they were a great team.”

Drew Sellon shouldered the scoring load for Fremont in the second quarter, scoring seven of his team-high 15 points in the frame, but the Tigers were left with a 46-21 deficit at the break.

Grand Island extended its lead in the third quarter out to 65-31.

Colin Ridder notched five of his seven points during the late surge in the fourth quarter that cut into the Islanders lead.

“There was no rollover in the fourth quarter,” Williams said. “The one thing our kids didn’t do was quit.”

Fremont (8-12) remains at Al Bahe Gymnasium Saturday, hosting Kearney. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

