Grand Island Five Points Bank swept First State Bank in a pair of Juniors baseball games Thursday night.
Five Points won the opener 16-8 in six innings.
Chase Sutherland led FSB with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI. Brady Benson scored two runs and doubled while Conner Richmond also scored twice.
Barry Field, Sam Gifford and Kolbe Moore had one single each.
Brady Baasch got the win, allowing one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Benson took the loss.
Five Points won the second game 3-2.
Sam Gifford and Brenton Pitt had two hits apiece for FSB. Gifford scored once while Pitt and Richmond drove in a run each. Camden McKenzie scored a run while Sutherland had a hit.
Pitt threw a complete game while taking the loss. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and five walks. He also struck out five. The win went to Tycen Nelson while Ryan Williams earned the save.