Phillip Griffey of Fremont has served as a role model for his grandson, Jackson Ritchhart.
Griffey, a truck driver, has demonstrated to his grandson, who starts at center and defensive tackle for the Fremont High School football team, the value of a strong work ethic.
"My grandpa is definitely someone I look up to," the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Ritchhart said. "I don't get to see him much because of his driving, but it is always good to talk with him when he is home. He has definitely been inspiring to me. Each morning you wake up, then you work hard at what you do."
Ritchhart has used that work ethic in his preparation for the 2018 season. He is part of a returning defensive group that includes Jake Heineman and Spencer Fitz at ends, Jordon Woehrer at tackle and Dylan Kor at linebacker.
"I thought our defense was good last year and I think we'll only get better this year," he said. "We have a lot of returning guys, including having our whole line back. We have fast corners so I think it will go well for us."
Fremont coach Seth McClain said Ritchhart has done a good job preparing for his final prep season.
"Jackson become really good leader," he said. "He gets on guys if they need it, but he has been pretty good with everyone. On the offensive line, you need a guy who gets them organized and he does that at center."
Ritchhart said the Tigers have some solid depth on the offensive and defensive lines.
"We still have a few guys that are playing both ways, but our depth is pretty good," he said. "It is moving in the right direction."
Ritchhart was impressed with the development of several underclassmen, including Boone Gray. The sophomore was scheduled to start on the offensive line before breaking his ankle earlier this month.
"We've got seniors that are competing for spots because they know the junior or sophomore right behind them is going to work their butt off, too," he said. "A guy like Boone has really stepped up this summer and gotten a lot stronger."
Ritchhart has drawn the attention of college recruiters. He already has a football offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
"There are a couple of other schools in Minnesota -- that is where I want to end up -- are waiting for my senior film," Ritchhart said. "Hopefully after the season something will work out for me."
Ritchhart knows a strong senior year will only help him in his quest to get more scholarship offers.
"I definitely want to play college football. It will just come down to how my senior season goes," Ritchhart said. "I want to play at the highest level possible."
Ritchhart, who competes in club hockey during the winter and track in the spring, said his flexibility and strength have improved during the offseason. He is focused on helping the Tigers return to the Class A state playoffs.
"We'd like to host a first-round game this year," he said. "I think last year's senior class was one of the best around and that is why we ended up in the playoffs. The seniors this year have kind of followed what that group did for us. Hopefully we can lead the way (in 2018) and help the younger guys, too."
The Tigers open their season Aug. 24 against Lincoln Northeast.
"We're just going week by week," Ritchhart said. "We're focusing on the Northeast game and we'll go from there. I think, and some of the other seniors think, we could 4-0 in the first four games. The Northeast game is important so we can get off to a good start."