Granger pleased with marks from the Elkhorn Fete Fling

Fremont High girls and boys swimming coach Ali Granger saw what she wanted from her teams at the Elkhorn Fete Fling Saturday.

"There was plenty of time drops and kids showing they are ready to go fast at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet," she said.

Both the girls and boys teams placed seventh in the 11-team meet.

Emma Walz earned the lone medal for Fremont by placing third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.80. While there were no other medal winners for Fremont, Granger said there were many season- and career-best times posted from swimmers up and down the roster.

The 200 medley relay of Walz, Karsen Jesse, Addie Schiemann and Lucy Dillon had a season-best time of 1:59.29 while Walz, Jesse, Dillon and Grace Blick also ended with a season-best time in the 4x50 free relay of 1:47.00.

Ellie Schiemann dropped over 5 seconds in her 200 free (2:19.39) and ended with a lifetime best in the 100 free (1:03.82).

Iyala Barnes dropped her 50 (30.06) and 100 (1:06.34) free times, both lifetime bests.