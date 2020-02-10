Granger pleased with marks from the Elkhorn Fete Fling

Fremont High girls and boys swimming coach Ali Granger saw what she wanted from her teams at the Elkhorn Fete Fling Saturday.
"There was plenty of time drops and kids showing they are ready to go fast at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet," she said.
Both the girls and boys teams placed seventh in the 11-team meet.
Emma Walz earned the lone medal for Fremont by placing third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.80. While there were no other medal winners for Fremont, Granger said there were many season- and career-best times posted from swimmers up and down the roster.
The 200 medley relay of Walz, Karsen Jesse, Addie Schiemann and Lucy Dillon had a season-best time of 1:59.29 while Walz, Jesse, Dillon and Grace Blick also ended with a season-best time in the 4x50 free relay of 1:47.00.
Ellie Schiemann dropped over 5 seconds in her 200 free (2:19.39) and ended with a lifetime best in the 100 free (1:03.82).
Iyala Barnes dropped her 50 (30.06) and 100 (1:06.34) free times, both lifetime bests.
AJ Jacobus (1:53.76) and Mack Prince (1:51.20) ended with lifetime bests in the 200 free. Prince went on to go a season-best time in his 100 backstroke (58.18) while he and Jacobus along with John Monson and Nathaniel McClellan made the cut for the state meet in the 200 free relay (1:35.12).
John Monson had a pair of lifetime best swims in the 200 IM (2:07.60) and 100 fly (57.15).
Josh Iossi and Cade Arnett dropped time in the sprint races and Isaac Follett finished in under a minute (59.92) in the 100 free.
Granger said the swimmers Leticia Inurreta, Nathan Fuchs, Gunnar Barrett, Ethan Lefler, Devin Mark, Evan Lockwood, and Anton Pedersen all dropped time in their respective events.
The HAC meet is this Thursday through Saturday. Thursday's action begins at 9:45 at Lincoln Southeast High School. The meet moves to the Dillon Family Aquatic Center for the final two days with action beginning at noon both days.
FETE' FLING INVITATIONAL
At Elkhorn
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 641, Creighton Prep 446, Grand Island 271, Ralston/Omaha Gross 183, Gretna 179, Lincoln Pius X 166, Fremont 149, Omaha Skutt 147, Beatrice 75, Brownell Talbot 40, South Sioux City 14.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Creighton Prep (Ravnsborg, Schmaderer, Clark, Twit), 1:36.85; 200 freestyle--Smith, Elkhorn, 1:46.53; 200 IM--Hahn, Gretna, 1:59.35; 50 freestyle--Lewandowski, Grand Island, :22.18; 100 butterfly--Clark, Creighton Prep, :50.19; 100 freestyle--Mayo, Elkhorn, :48.52; 500 freestyle--Novinski, Grand Island, 4:40.73; 200 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Smith, Uehling, Mayo, Cash), 1:29.21; 100 backstroke--Clark, Creighton Prep, :52.71; 100 breaststroke--Novinski, Grand Island, :58.52; 400 freestyle relay--Creighton Prep (Perry, Ravnsborg, Muse, Clark), 3:15.12.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 736, Omaha Duchesne 301, Lincoln Pius X 292, Gretna 196, Beatrice 181, Grand Island 162, Fremont 145, Brownell Talbot 97, Omaha Skutt 91, Ralston/Omaha Gross 89, South Sioux City 7.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Elkhorn (Tracy, Larsen Michalski, Haney), 1:55.91; 2. Pius X, 1:55.93; 200 freestyle--Kathol, Elkhorn, 1:58.60; 2. Heasty, Pius X, 2:00.58; 200 IM--Mollring, Elkhorn, 2:18.04; 50 freestyle--Lierman, Beatrice, :24.74; 100 butterfly--Michalski, Elkhorn, 1:01.04; 500 freestyle--Kathol, Elkhorn, 5:22.11; 100 freestyle--Cole, Elkhorn, :54.09; 200 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Hunt, Mencke, Mayo, Cole), 1:41.37; 100 backstroke--Murray, Duchesne, :59.52; 3. Coffey, Pius X, 1:02.48; 100 breaststroke--Hunt, Elkhorn, 1:09.04; 400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Kathol, Rease, Ziegler, Haney), 3:47.25.