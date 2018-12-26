Madison Griffis of the Cedar Bluffs girls finished second recently at the Nebraska City Junior Varsity Invitational.
Griffis opened the tournament with a pin of Heaven Rush of Nebraska City in 3:08 in the 120 division. In the semifinals, Griffis pinned Nora L. Dugdale of Omaha Westside in :37.
In the championship match, Alicia Gubalke of Westside pinned Griffis in 5:26.
Griffis and teammate Emma Kavan also competed at the Platteview JV meet on Dec. 14.
Griffis, who placed third, opened with a pin over Jaeden Morley of Platteview in 1:36. She then pinned Paige Stones of Nebraska City in :40. Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer pinned Griffis in :44.
Griffis rebounded with a pin over Alyssa Walter of Nebraska City in 1:41 before losing by fall in :54 to Katy Figueroa of the Cadets.
Kavan went 1-5 on the day at 126 to place fourth. Her victory was a pin in 1:27 over Guadalupe Hernandez of West Point-Beemer.
Tanner Kiefer of the Wildcats’ boys team placed fourth in the 220-pound class Friday in the Joe Vojtech Invitational at Midland University.