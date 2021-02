Fremont's Emma Grosse signed to play soccer at Central Community College Wednesday.

"It's close to home, they have a great team and the coach has been super supportive and helpful and that it's just going to be a great fit," Grosse said.

Grosse also looked at Bellevue University and Colorado State.

"The team is super close and super committed to each other and playing for each other and I think that is something I really need in a team," Grosse said.

