HOOPER -- Coming off of a 6-17 season, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder hopes solid guard play and experience to help lead them to a bounce-back campaign this season.
“We really like our guard play, Valerie Uehling, Josie Kahlandt, and Maelee Beacom are all returners who we are going to lean on for scoring. We feel like we have solid talent and experience at the guard position,” head coach Nick Hegge said.
Uehling averaged 7.3 points, and 2.5 steals per game while receiving honorable-mention all-state. Kahlandt averaged 8.5 points while draining a team-leading 39 three-pointers. Beacom averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. All three will return and look to be major contributors this season.
“We think offensively we should be much improved this season. We have a lot of balance and think we should be able to have a number of players chip in and help score,” Hegge said. “We just hope to be ready to compete in every game. The East Husker Conference is an excellent girls basketball conference, and if you can compete at the top of our conference you can compete with just about anyone.”
Hegge said North Bend, Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and BRLD are the top teams in the EHC.
You have free articles remaining.
Hegge will look to the senior leadership of the team to help fill roles and lead by example as they look to become a much more competitive team than last year. He feels they have the pieces in place to compete with anyone and expects his team to show grit.
“We are really looking for our seniors to fill in and give us a boost. Reagan Klein, Liz Polk, Paige Kotik, Abbey Hill, and Adrian Kroeker will all have chances to fill a role this season,” Hegge said.
Klein, a 5-5 guard, averaged 1.1 points and about 2 rebounds per game as a junior.
“We expect to be a scrappy team who continues to improve throughout the season. We like the talent that we have and hope to find ways to win close games.”
The Raiders open the season on Thursday night at Oakland-Craig.