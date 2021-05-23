Gubbels breaks out for state meet record in 100m hurdles

OMAHA — Like so many athletes, Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels thought the 2020 track season could’ve been a breakout one for her.
Turns out, the one-year wait worked out just fine. Gubbels won the Class B girls high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and the 100-meter high hurdles in a Class B state and meet record of 14.59 seconds Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
She ran the 100s in :14.54 in Friday’s preliminaries, but it was wind-aided. The 1.8 meters-per-second on Saturday was under the limit of 2.0.
Gubbels’ PR from this spring is :14.52, which is the eighth-fastest electronic time in state history. Her best of 5-10 in the high jump this season is tied for fourth all-time.
“My dad (Steven Gubbels) is my coach, and when everything shut down, I didn’t stop training,” Gubbels said. “I did track workouts every week on the county road in front of our house and lifted three times a week in our weight room at home. I got a lot stronger because of that.”
Gubbels picked up the all-class gold in the 100 hurdles and tied for all-class honors in the high jump. With Columbus Scotus’ Grace Mustard (second, :14.88) and Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein (third, :15.00) also in the 100s, Gubbels knew there was no room for error in the finals.
“I was just thinking, execute the fundamentals, pull my trail leg through fast,” Gubbels said. “I did that, so the state championship medal and the state record was just frosting on top.”
Gubbels wasn't the only Eagle to make the podium.
She, along with Chase Andersen, Keelianne Green, Kiersten Taylor finished fourth in the 4x400m with a time of 4:08.45.
Green also took seventh in the long jump, landing a leap of 16' 9 3/4".
The Arlington girls team finished seventh in the team standings with 36 team points.
On the boys side, Jesse Thompson notched a fifth place finish in the shot put, 52' 3 3/4".