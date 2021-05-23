Gubbels breaks out for state meet record in 100m hurdles

OMAHA — Like so many athletes, Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels thought the 2020 track season could’ve been a breakout one for her.

Turns out, the one-year wait worked out just fine. Gubbels won the Class B girls high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and the 100-meter high hurdles in a Class B state and meet record of 14.59 seconds Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

She ran the 100s in :14.54 in Friday’s preliminaries, but it was wind-aided. The 1.8 meters-per-second on Saturday was under the limit of 2.0.

Gubbels’ PR from this spring is :14.52, which is the eighth-fastest electronic time in state history. Her best of 5-10 in the high jump this season is tied for fourth all-time.

“My dad (Steven Gubbels) is my coach, and when everything shut down, I didn’t stop training,” Gubbels said. “I did track workouts every week on the county road in front of our house and lifted three times a week in our weight room at home. I got a lot stronger because of that.”

Gubbels picked up the all-class gold in the 100 hurdles and tied for all-class honors in the high jump. With Columbus Scotus’ Grace Mustard (second, :14.88) and Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein (third, :15.00) also in the 100s, Gubbels knew there was no room for error in the finals.