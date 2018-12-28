For the second-straight day, opening-round games of the Heartland Athletic Conference Basketball Tournaments were postponed on Friday.
HAC activities directors released revised tournament schedules, including play-in games, on Friday afternoon. Those games will be played Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at Lincoln High (boys) and Lincoln Southeast (girls).
The Fremont High boys, seeded 10th, will play seventh-seeded Norfolk at 4:15 at Lincoln High. Other games include: Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island at 11 a.m., Lincoln Southwest against Lincoln Northeast at 2:30 p.m. and fourth-seeded Kearney against fifth-seeded Lincoln Southeast at 12:45. The latter is not a play-in game.
If the Tigers win, they will face second-seeded Lincoln Pius at 2:45 p.m. on Monday. A loss to the Panthers sends Fremont into a consolation game against the loser of Southwest vs. Northeast at 11:15 Monday.
The Fremont High girls are seeded fifth and will face fourth-seeded Lincoln High at 12:45 Saturday at Southeast.
On the girls side, Lincoln Southeast will play Norfolk at 11 a.m., Lincoln East will play Grand Island at 2:30 p.m. and Kearney will play Lincoln North Star at 4:15 p.m.
The quarterfinals are set for Monday and the semifinals will take place Wednesday. If the FHS girls win their opener, they get a quarterfinals bye and will advance to the semifinals at 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. If the Tigers lose, they will face the loser of the Northeast/Norfolk game at 9:30 Monday morning.
The championship games will take place at a later date and will be determined on regular-season schedules of the finalists.