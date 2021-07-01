Hagerbaumer, Brady finish top five at event in Gothernburg

A trio of area golfers put together strong showing at a pair of Nebraska Junior Golf Events Wednesday.

Former Logan View golfer Jake Hagerbaumer and Bergan’s Brady Davis both took part in the Five Points Bank Premier tour event at Wild Horse Golf Course in Gothenburg while Fremont’s Tyler Show competed at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

Hagerbaumer finished third at the event at Wild Horse, shooting a -2, 70.

A double boogie on the second hole kept the future Concordia golfer at two over on the front side with a 38.

Hagerbaumer took off on the back side, starting off with four birdies in the first five holes and five total on the back nine for a 32.

Davis started his round off hot, carding an eagle on the par 5 third hole. He finished the front side -2, 34, after birdies on holes No. 6 and 8.

The Bergan Knight was +2, 38, on the back side with a birdie on hole No. 14.

Show finished runner-up with a +6, 77, finishing a stroke back of Harrison Weddell.

The Fremont Tiger had one birdie on his round at the par three 15th hole. Show was +3 on the front side with a 39 and +3 on the backside with a 38.