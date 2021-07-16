 Skip to main content
Hagerbaumer wins Nebraska Junior Golf tour stop in Oakland
  • Updated
Jake Hagerbaumer went low at the Oakland Golf Course Friday, carding a -6, 66, to win the Nebraska Junior Golf tour event.

The future Concordia started his day with a birdie then added two more on holes No. 5 and 7 to make the turn at -3 with a 33.

Hagerbaumer caught on fire on the backside with a string of three-straight birdies between 13 and 15.

He notched his seventh birdie of the day, but couldn’t escape with a boogie free round, ending the day by dropping a stroke on the final hole to finish as a two-shot victor.

Bergan’s Brady Davis was +4, 76, on the afternoon to finish in a tie for 13th.

His two birdies on the day came on No. 9 and 16.

Fellow Knight Spencer Hamilton carded a +12, 84, with a round that featured one birdie on No. 5.

Fremont’s Tyler Show entered the clubhouse with a +8, 80.

In the boys 14-15 division, Fremont’s Carson Vecera was a shot off the top spot, shooting a +1, 73, to finish runner-up.

He played one over on the frontside and even on the backside, finishing the day with three birdies.

Beau Shannahn also competed in the division, taking 13th with a +16, 88.

Ansley Giesselmann finished fourth in the girls 14-15 division, shooting a +11, 83. Her lone birdie of the day came on No. 9.

