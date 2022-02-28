Hallberg's hat track brings home Fremont's first state title

OMAHA - A movie script with the ending that came to fruition Sunday in the Omaha Hockey Club state championship game would be rejected for being too preposterous.

A triple overtime golden goal in a one-on-one with the goalie for a team’s first state championship and a hat trick to boot in front of a capacity crowd?

No one would believe that ending.

But that’s exactly what transpired with one flick of the stick from Fremont’s Ty Hallberg 26 seconds into the third overtime period Sunday, lifting the Tigers to a 4-3 win over Millard West for the program’s first state title as victors of the Corporal Daegan Page High School Tournament.

“Nothing better, it can’t get better than that,” Hallberg said. “This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in the world right now.”

After gathering the puck at center ice, Hallberg initially wanted to swing it out wide to set up the Tigers offense, then had a change of heart. He crossed up his defender, putting him alone against the Millard West goalie Seamus Bygrave, who prior to the final goal had stopped 42 of the Tigers 45 shots.

“The rest was history,” Hallberg said.

Hallberg found his opening at the top left pocket of the net, resulting in a shower of ball caps and beanies from the crowd and a dogpile at center ice.

“The kid wanted it,” said Fremont coach Spencer Sorensen. “He gave it his all and he got it.”

From the opening puck drop, Hallberg put Fremont’s offense on his back, lighting the lamp just 47 seconds into the contest.

The Tigers appeared to be on track to duplicate their early season efforts against the Wildcats, which included a 10-2 win in the regular season and a 6-2 win in the first game of the championship series Saturday, after Hunter Griffis tacked on the Tigers second goal at the 10 minute, 31 seconds mark of the opening period.

Millard West had other plans, drawing back within a goal at the 2:39 mark of the first period.

Fremont’s one-goal lead held until Hallberg grabbed his second goal of the game at the midway point of the second period.

The Tigers maintained its lead through the intermission and most of the final period before the Wildcats made a late push.

Millard West struck for it’s second goal with 4:18 left in regulation, then 27 seconds tallied its third as the Tigers reeled from the Wildcats initial onslaught.

“I didn’t expect it to be this close, but I knew they would come out ready,” Sorensen said. “It had me worried, but there was no doubt in my mind that we’d come out on top.”

The 3-3 tie stood through the final 3:41 as Fremont fought through a Wildcat powerplay in the final moments.

The opening overtime, played in 5-on-5 fashion, came and went without a goal as the game then transitioned to 3-on-3.

Fremont played up a man, 4-on-3, for most of the second additional five minutes, thanks to a pair of trips to the penalty box by the Wildcats, but couldn't find a way past Bygrave.

Millard West made a late push with their own power play in the final 15 seconds only to be thwarted by a diving stop by Jax Sorensen, setting up Hallberg’s heroics.

Fremont goalie Aaron Petty picked up the win in net, stopping 25 shots.

"We’ve said this is a banner year all season and we finally came out and did it," Spencer Sorensen said.

