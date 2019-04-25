NORTH BEND -- Bennington dominated the North Bend Golf Invitational on Wednesday at the home course of the Tigers.
All five of the Badgers' golfers placed in the top 11 individually to help Bennington win the team championship with a 295. West Point-Beemer, led by medalist Teague Stewart, was second with a 326. Fremont Bergan placed third with a 336.
Stewart shot a 66 to beat Gavin Martin of the Badgers by three strokes for top individual honors.
Spencer Hamilton led Bergan by placing sixth with a 75.
"It was an absolutely perfect day of weather for golf, and for the most part the guys took advantage of it," Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. "Our consistency continues to improve, and we saved a lot of shots around the green with our short game."
Hamilton shot a 36 on the front nine and a 39 on the back.
"Spencer was really dialed in," Rainforth said.
Preston Tracy and AJ Walter shot an 86 each for the Knights while Thunder Myers had an 89. Jack Wilmes finished with a 103.
"AJ shot a career-best score," Rainforth said. "Preston's ball striking is coming around, and -- outside of two holes -- Thunder was playing well, too."
Logan View finished fourth with 344. Jake Hagerbaumer led the Raiders by placing seventh with a 75. Nathan Wacker (87), Gavin Nielsen (91), Hunter Purcell (95) and Lane Hartung (91) also competed for Logan View.
Nolan Luetkenhaus of Cedar Bluffs shot an 80 to finish 13th. JT Haag had a 97 while Alex Hannan shot a 100.
North Bend was ninth with 429. Connor Schlueter led the Tigers with a 102. Peyton Mitties (124), Gage Dunn (105), Austin Taylor (106) and Owen Ortmeier (116) also played for the North Bend.
The Knights will compete Friday in the Arlington Invitational at the Fremont Golf Club.
"We will be missing our two seniors (Myers and Wilmes) on Friday because of the Senior Retreat, but I'm looking forward to seeing how the younger guys perform on our home course," Rainforth said.