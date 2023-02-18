OMAHA - Wins by Quinlan Johnson and Titus Richardson bookended a tough evening session for Fremont at the Class A state wrestling tournament Friday.

In between, three Tigers saw their season come to a close and the Tigers’ lone semifinalist, Kaylee Bedsole, get bounced to the backside of the bracket.

“There were a lot of ups and downs over the night, but we got three medalists and we’ll take it,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. “They’ll come out tomorrow and battle and place as high as they can.”

Johnson (113) provided the highlight of the night.

After getting into the consolation quarterfinals by a medical forfeit from Grand Island’s Alex Gates, who beat Johnson in the A-3 district finals, the sophomore made the most of his opportunity.

Johnson rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the third period to claim a 10-7 decision and his first career state medal.

“He just kept wrestling,” Wilcox said. “He wasn’t worried about winning or losing, he was just worried about scoring points.”

Three takedowns, a reversal and two nearfall points was enough to close the gap. His final takedown came with 10 seconds left in the match, giving him the win.

Johnson notched his first career win at state earlier that morning, taking down Lincoln Pius X’s George Ivanov in the first overtime period to claim a 4-2 win.

Richardson’s 3-1 decision win over Papillion-La Vista’s Jace Wheeler to cap the night was a small salve for Fremont after watching five-straight losses by wrestlers in Fremont singlets.

“Just glad Titus came through for us,” Wilcox said.

The senior made history with the win, becoming the first multi-medalist heavyweight in program history.

Richardson reached the consolation quarterfinals with a first period pin of Elkhorn South’s Cooper Perrien.

Kaylee Bedsole (120) had her medal secured with an appearance in the semifinals, but she’ll be forced to contend for a bronze finish after getting pinned by Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson.

The bracket set up so that Bedsole, ranked No. 2 in the state, would meet Pehrson, the top rated wrestler, in the semifinals.

Bedsole led 4-3 midway through the second period of the highly anticipated match-up, but Pehrson landed a reversal with 45 seconds left and stuck it, pinning Fremont’s freshman at the 3:24 mark.

“She had the girl on the ropes,” Wilcox said.

In between, Fremont tasted why the consolation quarterfinals are called “the heartbreak round”. Benny Alfaro (195) and Preston Wagner (220) on the boys side and Julissa Guerrero (235) for the girls all bowed out of the tournament.

Alfaro, who finishes No. 2 all-time on Fremont’s career win chart, was bested by Columbus’ Liam Blaser 10-4, falling a win shy of becoming Fremont’s three-time state medalist.

“Benny had a damn good career,” Wilcox said.

Wagner ended up on the wrong side of a 5-2 decision against Elkhorn South’s Ralph Keen, who he had beaten twice prior this season, in the consolation quarterfinals, ending his first state trip at 2-2. Wagner claimed a 3-1 decision win over North Platte’s Peyton Dimmitt in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Guerrero got caught by West Holt’s Autumn Hope in the opening seconds of the second period, ending her tournament run.