Heartland Athletic Conference announces academic teams

Fremont High School ended with a total of 169 Academic All-Heartland Athletic Conference selections for the 2019-20 school year.
Of the 169 selections, 43 individuals were honored in two sports while three individuals were HAC All-Academic in three sports.
The sophomore class had the most individuals honored with 52. The senior class had 37 individuals and the juniors had 33.
Girls track and field led the way with 26 selections while football had 19, boys track and field 16, boys cross country 12 and volleyball 11.
Girls basketball, girls cross country and girls soccer had 10 apiece.
Baseball, boys tennis, girls tennis and softball each had eight selections while swimming had seven, boys basketball, boys golf and girls golf four apiece and boys soccer and wrestling two apiece.
The three individuals to earn HAC All-Academic honors in three sports were junior Conner Richmond (football, boys basketball, baseball) and sophomores Lucy Dillon (girls cross country, swimming, girls track and field and Micah Moore (football, boys basketball, boys track and field).
Academic All-HAC Selections
Seniors: Sebastian Villagomez (Boys Tennis, Wrestling) Seth Redding (Football, Wrestling) Aubrey Rathke (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Madison Ustohal (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Sydney Golladay (Girls Basketball, Girls Track & Field) Alexandra Glosser (Girls Basketball, Girls Tennis) Andrew Blocker (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Keegan Menning (Football, Boys Track & Field) Mack Prince (Swimming, Boys Track & Field) Mason Moore (Football, Boys Track & Field) Turner Blick (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Kenan Brodd (Boys Tennis, BoysGolf) Jonathon Kment (Football, Baseball) Alyssa Walters (GirlsGolf) Anthony Siemer (Boys Tennis) Avery Martin (Boys Tennis) Brian Camey-Castellanos (Boys Soccer) Cami Bisson (Softball) Carlie Neuhaus (Softball) Carter Richmond (Football) Chloe Miller (Girls Golf) David Garcia (Boys Soccer) Deven Brown (Baseball) Georgia Witte (Girls Soccer) Jesus Morales-Sanchez (Football) Kloee Morgan (Volleyball) Kolbe Moore (Baseball) Kyle Camenzind (Boys Track & Field) Madison Schleicher (Softball) Makenzie Ridder (Softball) Marlee Kjeldgaard (Girls Track & Field) Maxwell Brown (Boys Cross Country) Morgan Raue (Volleyball) Noah Show (Baseball) Samantha Bobbett (Volleyball) Sergio Chavez Morales (Football) Tiffany Carnahan (Girls Golf).
Juniors: Conner Richmond (Football, Boys Basketball,Baseball) Emily Nau (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Mara Hemmer (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Shelby Bracker (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Hannah Wilson (Volleyball, Girls Tennis) Amelia Knosp (Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer) Emerson Gilfry (Softball, Girls Soccer) Boone Gray (Football, Boys Track & Field) Owen Wagner (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Zacharry McGeorge (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Dawson Glause (Football, Baseball) Jack Cooper (Football, Baseball) Alejandra Pena (Girls Track & Field) Alexa Chapman (Softball) Alexander Bigsby (Boys Tennis) Benjamin Wimer (Football) Brady Benson (Baseball) Charli Earth (Girls Basketball) Dahlia Hernandez Leyva (Girls Soccer) Emma Grosse (Girls Soccer) Hannah Meyer (Girls Track & Field) Katelyn Johnson (Girls Tennis) Logan Schlautman (Boys Tennis) Madeline Jones (Girls Soccer) Maggie Norris (Girls Golf) Shane Miller (Boys Tennis) Sydney Hurst (Girls Soccer) Tawnie Escamilla (Girls Tennis) Tristan Thurlow (Boys Cross Country) Tyler Downey (Football) William Furnas III (Boys Tennis) Zachary Johnson (Swimming) Zane Smith (Boys Golf).
Sophomores: Lucy Dillon (Girls Cross Country, Swimming, Girls Track & Field) Micah Moore (Football, Boys Basketball, Boys Track & Field) Avry LaFavor (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Elli Dahl (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Mackenzie Kinning (Girls Basketball, Girls Track & Field) Mallory Schleicher (Softball, Girls Track & Field) Mia Wagner (Girls Cross Country, Girls Track & Field) Mya Bolden (Volleyball, Girls Track & Field) Taylor McCabe (Girls Basketball, Girls Track & Field) Elise Estudillo (Volleyball, Girls Tennis) Isabella Keaton (Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer) Andrew Sellon (Football, Boys Track & Field) Braden Taylor (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Carter Waters (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Nolan Miller (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Tyson Baker (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track & Field) Brady Millard (Football, Boys Basketball) Carter Sintek (Football, Boys Basketball) Ainsley Goebel (Girls Track & Field) Alexander Riessen (Boys Golf) Allison Ramirez (Girls Track & Field) Eleanor Schiemann (Swimming) Ellah Hofer (Volleyball) Emma Sorensen (Girls Track & Field) F.A. Gossett (Football) Francisco Garcia Jr. (Boys Cross Country) Grace Blick (Swimming) Grace Williams (Volleyball) Grant Hevlin (Boys Golf) Hadeley Dowty (Girls Track & Field) Hailey Newill (Girls Track & Field) Jaiden Rensch (Girls Track & Field) Jonathan LaDay (Boys Track & Field) Juliana Godinez (Volleyball) Julianne Schmidt (Girls Tennis) Karley Golladay (Girls Basketball) Karsen Jesse (Swimming) Katherine Sasse (Girls Cross Country) Kelseigh Olson (Swimming) Kylie Phillips (Softball) Lily Vaughn (Volleyball) Mackenzie Kirby (Girls Tennis) Macy Bryant (Girls Basketball) Madison Everitt (Girls Track & Field) Mason Limbach (Football) Matthew Ondracek (Boys Cross Country) Mia Knigge (Girls Track & Field) Michayla George (Volleyball) Sarah Shepard (Girls Basketball) Shelby Tracy (Girls Soccer) Tania Gleason (Girls Track & Field) Thalia Tenney Sierra (Girls Soccer).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!