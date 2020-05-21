Heartland Athletic Conference announces academic teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont High School ended with a total of 169 Academic All-Heartland Athletic Conference selections for the 2019-20 school year.

Of the 169 selections, 43 individuals were honored in two sports while three individuals were HAC All-Academic in three sports.

The sophomore class had the most individuals honored with 52. The senior class had 37 individuals and the juniors had 33.

Girls track and field led the way with 26 selections while football had 19, boys track and field 16, boys cross country 12 and volleyball 11.

Girls basketball, girls cross country and girls soccer had 10 apiece.

Baseball, boys tennis, girls tennis and softball each had eight selections while swimming had seven, boys basketball, boys golf and girls golf four apiece and boys soccer and wrestling two apiece.

The three individuals to earn HAC All-Academic honors in three sports were junior Conner Richmond (football, boys basketball, baseball) and sophomores Lucy Dillon (girls cross country, swimming, girls track and field and Micah Moore (football, boys basketball, boys track and field).

Academic All-HAC Selections