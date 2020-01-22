{{featured_button_text}}
Mead

Emily Hebenstreit scored 18 points to lead Mead to a 43-13 victory over Parkview Christian on Tuesday night in prep basketball.

Delaney Patocka added eight points and five rebounds while Rebecca Halbmaier had five points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block.

"We knew this game would be a great opportunity to get everyone quite a bit of playing time," Mead coach Lyle Havelka said. "I thought our bench players did a good job running our offense and being aggressive on defense."

The Raiders host Malcolm on Saturday.

