Emily Hebenstreit scored 18 points to lead Mead to a 43-13 victory over Parkview Christian on Tuesday night in prep basketball.
Delaney Patocka added eight points and five rebounds while Rebecca Halbmaier had five points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block.
"We knew this game would be a great opportunity to get everyone quite a bit of playing time," Mead coach Lyle Havelka said. "I thought our bench players did a good job running our offense and being aggressive on defense."
The Raiders host Malcolm on Saturday.