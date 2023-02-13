Bergan will have a pair of representatives at the Class C state wrestling tournament with Clay Hedges (220) and Aaron Fellers (285) advancing out of the Class C-2 district tournament Saturday.

Hedges was the lone Knight to advance through the front side of the bracket, securing two first period pins to reach the first place match.

The junior was felled by Quad County Northeast’s Kolby Casey to finish runner-up, getting pinned in the second period.

Hedges drew Raymond Central’s Tyson Malousek for his first round match-up.

Fellers had to fight through the backside of the bracket to earn his spot at state after losing in the quarterfinals.

The senior won both his consolation quarterfinals and consolation semifinals match with second period pins to secure his spot in the state tournament.

Fellers ended up fourth at the tournament after getting pinned by West Point-Beemer’s Omar Garcia in the second period of the third place match.

He will face Ord’s Bridger Rice in his first match at state.

The Knights had two wrestlers fall at the gates of the state tournament as Sawyer Pruss (120) and Josh Mace (152) both survived to the second day of the district tournament, but lost before the third place match.

Pruss was bounced in the first period pin in the consolation quarterfinals while Mace was bested in a 6-0 decision in the consolation semifinals.