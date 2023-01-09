Hedges medals in first meet back

Bergan’s returning state qualifier Clay Hedges medaled in his first tournament back from injury, finishing sixth at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.

The 220-pounder reached the second-day of the two-day tournament by going 1-1 on the opening day including a second period pin of Jacob Ottis of Battle Creek.

In the quarterfinals, Hedges was put on his back by Boone Central’s Hank Hudson in the opening period.

The junior regrouped to get a first period pin of Schuyler’s Quran Cook to reach the fifth place match, which he lost in a 12-2 major decision to Oakland-Craig’s Dominick Richter.

Josh Mace (152) and Aaron Fellers (285) were the only other Knights to secure a match win at the tournament.

Mace went 2-3 on the opening day with a tech fall 23-8, 4:00 win over Robert Sogar of Kearney Catholic and a first period pin of Aden Feezell of Adams Central.

Fellers pinned teammate Connor Sullivan in the first period for his lone win.