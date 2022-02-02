 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hedges signs with Dakota Wesleyan

Bergan senior Jake Hedges (second from the left) poses for a photo after signing with the Dakota Wesleyan football program Wednesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Bergan lineman Jake Hedges will continue his football career at Dakota Wesleyan as he put pen to paper Wednesday to sign with the Tigers.

“I just really loved the coaches and the people and the town up there,” Hedges said.

Hedges, who transferred to Bergan as a junior, started both of his years in the green-and-gold, helping the Knights get to back-to-back state championship games.

“I’ve always loved football since I started playing it, but being here and being around all these great athletes helped me love it even more,” Hedges said.

Hedges also took a visit to Doane before landing with Dakota Wesleyan, who went 4-7 last fall and 4-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

