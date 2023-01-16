Hedges wins 220 title at Cross County Invite

Bergan’s Clay Hedges is rounding back into form after missing the first half of the season, rolling through the 220-pound division at the Cross County Invite Saturday for his first title of the year.

Hedges was barely on the mat for his first two matches, earning pins in 36 and 23 seconds to reach the semifinals.

He reached the finals by pinning Central City’s Riley Lavene in the second period.

Hedges ended the day with a third period pin of Amherst’s Wyatt Anderson, improving his season record to 10-5. The Knights’ Patrick McIntyre (182) secured a fifth place finish while Ashton Kempf (195) and Aaron Fellers both finished sixth.

The Cross County Invite capped a full week of wrestling for the Knights.

On Thursday, the Knights lost both of their duals against Boys Town (63-18) and Columbus Scotus (58-24). Friday, Bergan hosted its home dual tournament where the Knights took home second place, winning three of their four matches.

Bergan beat Lyons Decatur 60-18, Homer 66-12 and the Logan View JV 42-36. In the tournament deciding dual, Shelby-Rising City came out on top over the Knights 42-31.

Bergan will see Shelby-Rising City again, along with Yutan for its next set of duals at 5 p.m. Thursday in Yutan.