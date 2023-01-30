Hedges wins East Mills Invitational 220-pound title

Bergan’s Clay Hedges notched another tournament title Saturday, going undefeated at the East Mills Invitational to top the 220-pound bracket.

The junior won all three of his matches with a first period pin the fastest coming in the semifinals with Hedges putting down Treynor’s Lowell Knott in 16 seconds.

The championship match lasted just 81 seconds before Hedges put Sam Daly of Southwest Iowa on his back.

Bergan finished sixth in the team standings, tallying 84 points.

Ryker Koenig (113) Josh Mace (152), Sam Blanck (182), Ashton Kempf (195) and Aaron Fellers (285) all reached the third place match with Mace and Fellers walking out with a win in the final match of the day.

Mace claimed a second period pin over Ely Rodriguez of Southwest Valley in the bronze match, his second pinfall win of the day.

Fellers’ match went the distance as the Knights big man secured an 8-5 decision win.

Koenig lost to Gavin Kiger of Logan-Magnolia in the third place match, getting pinned in 59 seconds.

Blanck got put to the mat in 43 seconds to take fourth.

Kempf was pinned in 19 seconds in his third place match to finish fourth.

Both Jaxson Kellogg (138) and Patrick McIntyre (182) finished sixth for the Knights.

Bergan will make up its postponed triangular with Yutan and DC West Tuesday. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Yutan.