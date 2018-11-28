HOOPER -- The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder girls basketball team will look to a small core of seniors to lead the way for what is an overall inexperience squad for 2018-19.
“It starts with our seniors this year,” LV/S-S head coach Nick Hegge said.
Leading the way for the Raiders will be seniors Shaylin Daugherty, Ashley Peters and Ashley Uhing.
“Those three have a lot of experience for us and we are really going to lean on them to lead the way,” Hegge said. “They are going to be our rock.”
Joining that trio will be fellow senior Kaylin Niewohner—who Hegge says will play a much bigger role this season.
“She’s definitely going to have a bigger role this year and we’re going to rely on her to step in and fill that role well,” he said.
While that group of seniors will set the tone for the Raiders, Hegge says his team’s success will rely on a core of younger players stepping up and providing depth.
“We’ll need our bench and some of our kids to fill in and give us some depth,” he said. “We have a whole host of juniors who have really been improving and who really play hard. We’re just going to need them to fill in those roles and step in so we don’t have a drop off.”
The Raiders will also rely on a pair of sophomore guards--Valerie Uehling and Josie Kahlandt--to continue their growth after both seeing their roles increase from their freshman seasons.
Hegge says Valerie Uehling continues to grow as the team’s point guard after averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 steals per game as a freshman.
“She kind of sets the table and is able to get the ball to our shooters—and she just really plays hard,” he said. “The rest of her game is just going to keep getting better and better.”
Hegge says that play from Uehling and the rest of his backcourt will play a big role in LV/S-S’s success this year.
“We’ll definitely be led by our guard play and we will have to shoot the ball pretty well if we want to be successful,” he said.
He added that he expects his team to play an aggressive brand of basketball this year.
“Our players are really comfortable with what we do both offensively and defensively,” he said. “They’re aggressive and I think we’re going to be a pretty scrappy team.”
Part of that scrappy play will be an effort to lock up opponents on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve been focused on getting better on the defensive side of the ball—they know we’re going to have to lock people up defensively,” he said.
Hegge says he’s been encouraged by his team’s intensity during the preseason and that they are geared up for their home opener against Oakland-Craig on Thursday.
“They’ve been working really hard and we are excited about where we are at — and excited to go prove it on the court,” he said.