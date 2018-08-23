Jake Heineman doesn't want the Fremont High School football program to regress from its success of 2017.
The Tigers improved their regular-season record from 1-8 in 2016 to 5-4 and a Class A state playoff berth last year. A group of 2017-18 seniors that included quarterback Riley Harms, offensive lineman Bergan Hofer and receiver/defensive back Jake Sellon, helped lead the turnaround.
"We're changing the culture around here," said Heineman, a defensive end/tight end for the Tigers. "It helps that we had a great senior class last year that motivated us. We're trying to do that this year, too."
The 2018-19 senior class that includes players like running back/linebacker Dylan Kor, running back Cody Carlson, defensive lineman Jackson Ritchhart and lineman Spencer Fitz wants to keep FHS heading in the right direction.
"We've actually talked a lot about goals already," Heineman said. "We want to work our hardest so we can host a playoff game this year. Fremont hasn't done that in a lot of years so that would be pretty special."
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Heineman had 31 solo tackles and 20 assists as a starter at defensive end in 2017.
"I think I took a pretty big step from when I was as a sophomore, both physically and mentally," he said. "Making the playoffs was huge and I thought I had a good season last year. I hope do even better this year."
Heineman recalls his first start for the Tigers as a sophomore. Fremont suffered a 47-7 road loss to Kearney.
"That was an eye opener for me," he said. "A lot of the seniors this year were starters on that team, too. We've all grown up playing football together."
The 2018 schedule doesn't include the Bearcats or perennial power Omaha Creighton Prep, but Heineman said the Tigers will still face formidable opponents.
"We've had to play some of the powerhouses in Class A, but this year it is a little more favorable," he said. "Don't get me wrong, it is still Class A football ... hopefully we can compete with the likes of (Omaha) Burke and Millard North. I think we can."
Heineman already has offers from Washburn and Morningside to play football in college. He is hopeful he will generate more recruiting interest as the season unfolds.
"Hopefully during my senior year I'll impress more college coaches and I'll have more to choose from, but Washburn and Morningside are both great colleges and football programs," he said.
Heineman comes from an athletic family. His father, Paul, helped Fremont Bergan win the Class C-1 state championship in basketball in 1987 before competing at Midland University in basketball and baseball. Jake's sister, Allison, was a multi-sport athlete for the Tigers and graduated in 2016.
"My dad might not have the football background, but he has always been willing to take me to camps and workouts," Heineman said. "I've got a big support system with my dad, mom and sister."
Heineman hopes the Tigers give his family a lot to cheer about this fall.
"As a team we're really excited about this season," he said. "We hope we can do even better than we did last year and get a couple more wins."