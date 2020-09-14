Hemmer, Lady Tigers win second COVID Conference race

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont senior Mara Hemmer became the second Lady Tigers to bring home a race win this season, winning the second COVID Conference race at Walnut Grove Park Saturday with a time of 20:02.50.

“Mara re-found her fire and has been razor focused in practice since (the first race), and it was great to see her be in control out in front of the race today,” Fremont cross country coach Jake Smrcina said.

The Lady Tigers took home the top three spots en route to a first place team finish with 18 points, beating runner-up finisher Millard South by 40 points.

Shelby Bracker and Lucy Dillon finished within a half a second of each other with Bracker taking second in 20:07.00 to Dillon’s 20:07.50.

“It was our first time at Walnut Grove, but the girls all did a nice job adjusting to a new course and taking the next step forward in our competitive season,” Smrcina said.

Maris Dahl took fifth and Emily Nau rounded out the team score with a seventh place finish. Avry LaFavor notched the final top 15 finish, coming in 12th.

Sophomore Jenna Knuppel won the junior varsity race, leading to the Lady Tigers to the top team spot.

Team Scores

1. Fremont 18