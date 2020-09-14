Hemmer, Lady Tigers win second COVID Conference race

Fremont senior Mara Hemmer became the second Lady Tigers to bring home a race win this season, winning the second COVID Conference race at Walnut Grove Park Saturday with a time of 20:02.50.
“Mara re-found her fire and has been razor focused in practice since (the first race), and it was great to see her be in control out in front of the race today,” Fremont cross country coach Jake Smrcina said.
The Lady Tigers took home the top three spots en route to a first place team finish with 18 points, beating runner-up finisher Millard South by 40 points.
Shelby Bracker and Lucy Dillon finished within a half a second of each other with Bracker taking second in 20:07.00 to Dillon’s 20:07.50.
“It was our first time at Walnut Grove, but the girls all did a nice job adjusting to a new course and taking the next step forward in our competitive season,” Smrcina said.
Maris Dahl took fifth and Emily Nau rounded out the team score with a seventh place finish. Avry LaFavor notched the final top 15 finish, coming in 12th.
Sophomore Jenna Knuppel won the junior varsity race, leading to the Lady Tigers to the top team spot.
Team Scores
1. Fremont 18
2. Millard South 58
3. Elkhorn South 68
4. Bellevue West 100
5. Papillion-La Vista 144
6. Bellevue East 158
Girls Individual Top 15
1 Mara Hemmer Fremont 20:02.50
2 Shelby Bracker Fremont 20:07.00
3 Lucy Dillon Fremont 20:07.50
4 Kara Muller Bellevue West 20:13.60
5 Maris Dahl Fremont 20:30.30
6 Julia Mclain Millard South 20:30.50
7 Emily Nau Fremont 20:38.60
8 Sienna McKeighan Millard South 21:24.30
9 Madeline Kunz Millard South 21:26.40
10 Avery Black Elkhorn South 21:31.00
11 Natalie McNamara Bellevue West 21:34.50
12 Avry LaFavor Fremont 21:40.00
13 Kylie Hinrichs Elkhorn South 21:47.20
14 Marie Woodford Elkhorn South 21:49.50
15 Lexi Young Elkhorn South 21:50.60
