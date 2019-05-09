Eli Herink is familiar with the doubters.
The Fremont Bergan senior outfielder heard it from friends and classmates about the Knights earlier this season.
"People would say to me, 'I thought you guys weren't very good. Weren't you 6-14 last season?" Herink said. "I just tell them it is a new year, a different work ethic and a different animal. I think the main thing is our leadership and hard work sets apart from last year."
The Knights have proven their critics wrong this season. They enter Saturday's first-round game of the Class A state tournament against Gretna with a 14-4 record. Bergan hasn't lost since a 6-3 setback to Lincoln East on April 12 in the finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Herink paces the Knights with a .415 batting average and 23 RBI. He also has the most hits with 27.
"I think Eli has really matured as a hitter and has become smarter at the plate," Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. "He works the counts and realizes what pitches he'll get on certain counts. He has definitely put in a lot of good work over the winter, like hitting the ball the other way and things like that. That has helped him to become more of a complete hitter."
Last summer, Herink broke the Bergan school record in the 181-pound division with a squat of 440 pounds.
"When I think back to him as a freshman to now, I don't know if we've had many players that have made that big of a physical transformation from their freshman to senior year," Hayden said. "I think he has had success due to a combination of things, including his cognitive approach of maturing as a hitter and his physical transformation."
Herink said the Knights' senior class, including Austin and Brennan Callahan, Dillon Dix, Brody Sintek, Donnie Mueller, Mitchell Glause and Jared Gibney, didn't want to go through another 6-14 season.
"Our senior leadership has been a big difference," he said. "I can go up and talk to anyone -- they can be a sophomore, junior or senior and go to Bergan or Fremont High -- and have a good conversation with them. Obviously the whole team works hard, but our seniors make sure everyone is accountable."
Hayden said Herink has a hunger to win, but also helps keep the Knights loose.
"Eli is competitive, but he also always has a smile on his face and a positive outlook no matter what has transpired," he said. "He is a kid our guys are drawn to because of that positive outlook and his personality. He is a great guy to have in the dugout."
Herink was a part-time starter as a sophomore when the Knights qualified for the state tournament in 2017. Seniors from that season, including Caleb Hartmann, Drew Poulas, Tyler Push and Kaden Hendrix, were major influences on their younger teammates.
"I talked a lot with the other seniors about how those (12th-graders) in 2017 dealt with adversity, winning and losing," he said. "I think we've tried to emulate what they did because they did a fantastic job of keeping everyone included and keeping the dugout up. I think a goal this year was for us to accomplish what those seniors from my sophomore year did. I think we've done that. That group had a huge impact on how we're leading the team this year."
Herink (in left), Mueller (in center) and Glause (in right) have given the Knights a formidable outfield.
"We've got three guys out there that can really run," Hayden said. "When Mitchell pitches, we put Dawson (Glause) out in right and he can run, too. All of those guys get to a lot of baseballs and they all have A-plus arms. Defensively they have played very well."
Herink said the outfielders are aggressive in their approach.
"I know if a ball is hit to the gap, I want to catch it more than Donnie does and Donnie wants to catch it more than me," he said. "It is almost like a competition for us out there. We're all pretty fast and we cover a lot of ground."
Herink said the Knights are eager for their second state appearance in three years.
"I'm very confident in the bond that we've formed as a team," he said. "I know I can count on any of those guys to come in and do their job. We're not scared and we won't be complacent. We're going to come out and play our game. We want to get our first-ever state win."
If the Knights haven't already got the attention of the other schools in the state field, an opening-round win would definitely do that.
"I think we want to surprise people and make some people realize that Bergan isn't that bad after all," Herink said.