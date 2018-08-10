Eli Herink hopes his success in the weight room will carry over to the football field this fall.
Herink, a senior wide receiver/linebacker for Fremont Bergan, had a memorable offseason.
He broke Derek Smith’s school record in the 165-pound division by squatting 375 pounds in February. After putting on some weight, Herink then broke the school mark in the 181-pound division with a squat of 440 pounds.
Herink believes he is just one of dozens of Bergan athletes that put in a lot of time and effort improving during the offseason.
“I think it will help me this season just knowing that I’ve worked harder than just about anybody that I’ll face this year,” Herink said. “It gives me confidence and I have confidence in our team because they’ve worked just as hard as I have. We’re going to put together a good season.”
Herink was one of several key players for the Knights that were sidelined last year due to injuries. He missed time after his older brother, Nick, accidentally fell on his ankle during warmups prior to the Knights’ 21-0 win at Ashland-Greenwood in Week 3. He missed three weeks.
“It kept me out a good chunk of the season,” Herink said. “Even in the winter it still hurt a bit.”
With quarterback Nick Burger and tackle Caleb Villwok among the injured, the Knights finished 5-4 and missed the state playoffs for the second-straight year.
Herink said the Knights are intent on returning to the postseason party.
“Bergan has a great history of being in the playoffs, but we had some bad injuries that affected us” he said. “We’ve missed out the last couple of years. I think what we’re trying to do is build a good foundation so the younger kids can work off of it. I believe we’ll be in the playoffs this year, but what we are really focusing on is bringing back the Bergan name to just being dominant.”
Herink plans on helping the Knights on both sides of the ball. He hopes to join Jacob Johnson and Dylan Gartner as key receiving targets for quarterback Jake Ridder.
“Jake has worked hard and has got his footwork and throwing down,” Herink said. “We were really jelling toward the end of 7-on-7. Dylan and Jacob have both put in a lot of time and effort.”
On defense, the Knights lost Fremont Tribune All-Area pick Kolby Boggs. Herink will move from the outside to Boggs’ old spot in the middle.
“Those are big shoes to fill, but I’m hoping through hard work — like all of the guys have put in — I will be able to fill those shoes and just be a hammer in the middle,” Herink said. “Kolby was a player everyone looked up to. He was hard working and mean on the field — off the field he is super likable and a great guy — but he was super competitive and wanted to win. A lot of people wanted to emulate him and a lot of us looked up to him.”
Herink said he was a leery about making the defensive move when Coach Seth Mruz first presented it to him.
“I was a little skeptical at first because I didn’t think I could do it, but once we got into 7-on-7, I realized it was a pretty easy switch,” he said. “The spots are pretty similar.”
Herink is also a starting outfielder on the Bergan and First State Bank Seniors baseball teams. He hopes to play that sport in college.
“I love the competitiveness of football, but baseball is probably my favorite sport,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about playing college baseball somewhere.”
His focus, however, is Aug. 24. That is when the Knights host Logan View in the season opener.
“I’m pretty ecstatic to get back on the field,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”