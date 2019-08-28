MEAD -- Mead coach Terry Hickman welcomes back five starters on both sides of the ball from last year's 3-5 team.
Junior Calvin Muhlback (5-foot-9, 145 pounds) returns at quarterback. Junior receiver Hunter Pickworth (6-1, 175), junior receiver Blaine Nicola (5-7, 140), junior lineman Cade Mongan (5-9, 210) and senior receiver JT Haag (6-2, 155) are also back.
Haag finished with 11 catches for 262 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
"He has a chance to move up on our all-time charts as a senior," Hickman said. "We expect him to be a focal point of our offense."
Defensively, Pickworth, Nicola, Mongan, Haag and lineman Bayley LaCroix (6-3, 255) return.
"We also have a lot of players who have seen time in their first three seasons, but now we're asking them to fill starting roles," Hickman said.
Other players who could contribute are sophomore Jared Doherty (5-9,130), senior lineman Tyler Engle (5-10, 205), senior lineman Riley Mayfield (5-7,165), sophomore running back Caleb Lihs (5-10, 160), sophomore lineman Collin Konecky (5-10, 190) and freshman Trey Simon (6-6, 270).