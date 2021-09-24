 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Football Preview - Week Five
0 Comments

High School Football Preview - Week Five

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_091821_Bergan FB_p3.jpg

Bergan's Cal Janke makes a cut during a punt return in the first half of the Knights 62-6 win over the Mustangs Friday at Heedum Field.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

For the first time this fall, both Fremont and Bergan will hit the road with the Tigers heading into Omaha and the Knights headed up the road to David City.

Fremont at Omaha South

The Tigers will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss at Grand Island, 17-15, in week four. Fremont’s record is an even 2-2 through four games.

Micah Moore scored both touchdowns in the Tigers loss on the road and is up to seven rushing touchdowns on the season while approaching 500 rushing yards on the year with 479, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

The Packers are coming off a 20-13 loss to Omaha Benson in week four and are 1-3 on the season. Fremont beat Benson 48-22 in week three.

Omaha South also brings a talented running back to the field in sophomore Dylan Sheard, who has scored all but one of the Packers touchdowns this year while rushing for a team-leading 281 yards.

Bergan at David City

The Knights receive another favorable match-up prior to starting the back half of the season push, traveling to face the Scouts.

David City did not play last week, forfeiting their game against Hartington Cedar Catholic due to injury and illnesses resulting in low-numbers and are 1-2 on the season.

The Scouts have scored just one touchdown since their week one 22-6 win over Twin River and have 420 total yards of offense this season.

Bergan remained undefeated on the year with a 62-6 throttling of Omaha Concordia.

The Knights won last year’s meeting 47-22 with Koa McIntyre throwing for five touchdowns.

Area Game of the Week -

Logan View at Arlington

The Raiders’ have rattled off three straight wins since their loss in the opening week of the season to sit at 3-1 on the year after beating Schuyler 41-0 last week.

The Eagles come in on a two-game losing skid with loss to Ashland-Greenwood and Pierce a week ago 58-13, after the starting the year with back-to-back wins.

Logan View’s offense is led by senior running back Harrison Jordan, who is up to 490 yards on 73 carries and a team-leading four touchdowns. Quarterback Alex Foust and Braydon Wobken both had two rushing touchdowns as the Raiders ground game has eclipsed 1,00 rushing yards through four games—1,151 yards on 184 carries.

Arlington quarterback is completing 50% of his passes—26 of 52—and has four touchdowns to five interceptions. In the rushing attack, Frankie Rosenbalm leads the way with 65 carries for 259 yards.

Area Schedule

Yutan at Lincoln Lutheran

North Bend Central at Schuyler

Cedar Bluffs at Weeping Water

Wahoo at Platteview

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News