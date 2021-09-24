High School Football Preview - Week Five

For the first time this fall, both Fremont and Bergan will hit the road with the Tigers heading into Omaha and the Knights headed up the road to David City.

Fremont at Omaha South

The Tigers will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss at Grand Island, 17-15, in week four. Fremont’s record is an even 2-2 through four games.

Micah Moore scored both touchdowns in the Tigers loss on the road and is up to seven rushing touchdowns on the season while approaching 500 rushing yards on the year with 479, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

The Packers are coming off a 20-13 loss to Omaha Benson in week four and are 1-3 on the season. Fremont beat Benson 48-22 in week three.

Omaha South also brings a talented running back to the field in sophomore Dylan Sheard, who has scored all but one of the Packers touchdowns this year while rushing for a team-leading 281 yards.

Bergan at David City

The Knights receive another favorable match-up prior to starting the back half of the season push, traveling to face the Scouts.