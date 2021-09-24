High School Football Preview - Week Five

For the first time this fall, both Fremont and Bergan will hit the road with the Tigers heading into Omaha and the Knights headed up the road to David City.
Fremont at Omaha South
The Tigers will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss at Grand Island, 17-15, in week four. Fremont’s record is an even 2-2 through four games.
Micah Moore scored both touchdowns in the Tigers loss on the road and is up to seven rushing touchdowns on the season while approaching 500 rushing yards on the year with 479, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
The Packers are coming off a 20-13 loss to Omaha Benson in week four and are 1-3 on the season. Fremont beat Benson 48-22 in week three.
Omaha South also brings a talented running back to the field in sophomore Dylan Sheard, who has scored all but one of the Packers touchdowns this year while rushing for a team-leading 281 yards.
Bergan at David City
The Knights receive another favorable match-up prior to starting the back half of the season push, traveling to face the Scouts.
David City did not play last week, forfeiting their game against Hartington Cedar Catholic due to injury and illnesses resulting in low-numbers and are 1-2 on the season.
The Scouts have scored just one touchdown since their week one 22-6 win over Twin River and have 420 total yards of offense this season.
Bergan remained undefeated on the year with a 62-6 throttling of Omaha Concordia.
The Knights won last year’s meeting 47-22 with Koa McIntyre throwing for five touchdowns.
Area Game of the Week -
Logan View at Arlington
The Raiders’ have rattled off three straight wins since their loss in the opening week of the season to sit at 3-1 on the year after beating Schuyler 41-0 last week.
The Eagles come in on a two-game losing skid with loss to Ashland-Greenwood and Pierce a week ago 58-13, after the starting the year with back-to-back wins.
Logan View’s offense is led by senior running back Harrison Jordan, who is up to 490 yards on 73 carries and a team-leading four touchdowns. Quarterback Alex Foust and Braydon Wobken both had two rushing touchdowns as the Raiders ground game has eclipsed 1,00 rushing yards through four games—1,151 yards on 184 carries.
Arlington quarterback is completing 50% of his passes—26 of 52—and has four touchdowns to five interceptions. In the rushing attack, Frankie Rosenbalm leads the way with 65 carries for 259 yards.