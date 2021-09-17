High School Football Preview - Week Four

Week four presents a road rivalry game for Fremont while Bergan should get a chance to catch a breather—while rocking brand new uniforms—at home, plus one area team has the stats and offense to contend, but has yet to secure the first win of the season.

Fremont at Grand IslandThe Tigers will have to battle a lockdown defense in order to pick-up back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Fremont is coming off a 48-25 blowout of Omaha Benson in week three. The Tigers never trailed after the second play of the game went for a 74-yard Micah Moore touchdown.

The Islanders (1-2) held No. 4 Lincoln Southeast in check despite falling 17-7 in a defensive battle. Grand Island’s other loss is to No. 9 Kearney.

Grand Island has a familiar last name at the quarterback spot with Kytan Fyfe in the signal caller spot.

He has thrown for five touchdowns and three picks while racking up 216 yards passing on 44% passing. Fyfe is also the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 34 times for 168 yards.

Defensively, Grand Island is led by the linebacking duo of Jace and Jaiden Chrisman.