High School Football Preview - Week Four

Week four presents a road rivalry game for Fremont while Bergan should get a chance to catch a breather—while rocking brand new uniforms—at home, plus one area team has the stats and offense to contend, but has yet to secure the first win of the season.
Fremont at Grand IslandThe Tigers will have to battle a lockdown defense in order to pick-up back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Fremont is coming off a 48-25 blowout of Omaha Benson in week three. The Tigers never trailed after the second play of the game went for a 74-yard Micah Moore touchdown.
The Islanders (1-2) held No. 4 Lincoln Southeast in check despite falling 17-7 in a defensive battle. Grand Island’s other loss is to No. 9 Kearney.
Grand Island has a familiar last name at the quarterback spot with Kytan Fyfe in the signal caller spot.
He has thrown for five touchdowns and three picks while racking up 216 yards passing on 44% passing. Fyfe is also the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 34 times for 168 yards.
Defensively, Grand Island is led by the linebacking duo of Jace and Jaiden Chrisman.
Fremont won last year’s meeting 22-21 in overtime for the Tigers first win in the rivalry series since 2009.
Bergan vs. Omaha ConcordiaThe Knights start their reprieve from ranked opponents by welcoming the Mustangs to Heedum Field.
Concordia is 0-3 and has allowed 64 points per game while scoring just 11 points per game on offense.
Bergan is ranked No. 1 in Class C-2 for the fourth straight week and is averaging nearly 40 points offensive in their 3-0 start.
The Knights will be wearing black uniform tops for the first time Friday night and should have plenty of chances to showcase them in this lopsided match-up on paper.
Area game of the week
North Bend Central at Boys Town
The Tigers have churned out yardage and points, but haven’t been able to capture their first win of the season through three games.
Boys Town is always winless to this point in the season.
North Bend Central quarterback Brodey Johnson has thrown for 751 yards on 61% passing with six touchdowns to three interceptions.
He is also second to Kyler Hellbusch on the team in rushing yards—178-99.
Ian Virka has been Johnson’s top target, hauling in 10 receptions for 228 yards and four touchdowns.
North Bend Central is averaging 19.3 points a game after scoring 32 on Pierce in a 76-32 loss.
Boys Town comes in averaging just 12 points per game on offense while giving up 25 ppg.
Area Games
Cedar Bluffs vs. Brownell Talbot
Logan View vs. Schuyler
Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic
Arlington at Pierce
Wahoo vs. Milford
Yutan vs BRLD