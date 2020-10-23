High School Football Preview - Week Nine

Week nine brings the playoffs and a playoff push for area football teams.

Fremont vs. Papillion-

La Vista South, 7 p.m.Fremont welcome the Titans for the Tigers first playoff game since 2017.

Fremont, the No. 12 seed in the Class A state playoffs, comes in with a record of 5-3 and are coming off a 40-7 loss to Millard North.

Papillion-La Vista South, the No. 21 seed, is 1-6 on the year and lost 28-6 to Creighton Prep in the final week of the regular season.

The Titans have been feisty in all of their losses, putting up 27 points on Westside, the most the Warriors have given up all season, and 22 on Gretna.

Grand Island is the lone common opponent between the two schools with the Tigers beating the Islanders 22-21 in overtime while the Titans lost by a point, 27-26.

The Titans offense averaging 23 points per game and is led by quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick.

The sophomore has thrown for 971 yards and seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions while also rushing for 321 yards and one score.