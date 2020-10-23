High School Football Preview - Week Nine

Week nine brings the playoffs and a playoff push for area football teams.
Fremont vs. Papillion-
La Vista South, 7 p.m.Fremont welcome the Titans for the Tigers first playoff game since 2017.
Fremont, the No. 12 seed in the Class A state playoffs, comes in with a record of 5-3 and are coming off a 40-7 loss to Millard North.
Papillion-La Vista South, the No. 21 seed, is 1-6 on the year and lost 28-6 to Creighton Prep in the final week of the regular season.
The Titans have been feisty in all of their losses, putting up 27 points on Westside, the most the Warriors have given up all season, and 22 on Gretna.
Grand Island is the lone common opponent between the two schools with the Tigers beating the Islanders 22-21 in overtime while the Titans lost by a point, 27-26.
The Titans offense averaging 23 points per game and is led by quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick.
The sophomore has thrown for 971 yards and seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions while also rushing for 321 yards and one score.
Papillion-La Vista South’s other offensive threat is sophomore running back Devyn Jones, who leads the team with eight touchdowns and
Carter Sintek is on pace to put him name in the FHS record book, needing one touchdown pass to tie the top single-season mark of 18 and 303 yards for the single season mark in passing yardage.
Dawson Glause is one touchdown reception away from tying Jake Sellon’s mark of 10 receiving touchdowns in a season while already owning the FHS receiving touchdowns in a career record with 17.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
vs Fort Calhoun, 7 p.m.The Raiders can lock up the Class C1 District 3 title Friday night at home against Fort Calhoun. A win over the Pioneers would make Logan View undefeated in district play and secure its first playoff berth since 2017.
Logan View is currently 7-1 and have not lost a game since week one. Fort Calhoun is 2-6 and are coming off a 48-8 win over Omaha Concordia.
North Bend Central
at Battle Creek, 7 p.m.The Tigers are looking to close out their season on a high-note on the road at the Braves.
North Bend is 3-4 on the year and are coming off a 25-0 shutout at West Point/Beemer.
Battle Creek sits at 5-3 off a 70-12 loss to Pierce.
Other Area GamesArlington at Douglas County West, 7 p.m.
Wahoo vs Malcolm, 7 p.m.
Yutan vs. Centennial, 7 p.m.
