High School Football Preview - Week Seven

Fremont vs. Millard North
The Tigers face a ranked Millard school for the second time in as many weeks, hosting the No. 10 Mustangs Friday night.
Fremont is coming off a 42-17 loss to No. 3 Millard South last Thursday.
Millard North, who is 2-4 on the year, beat Grand Island 38-35. The Mustang’s only other win on the year came over then No. 9, now No. 8 Lincoln East on a last second touchdown.
Millard North’s four losses have come against ranked opponents—Millard South, Millard West, Elkhorn South and Westside.
Bergan at Oakland-CraigThe highly anticipated meeting between two of the three undefeated teams remaining in Class C-2, the third being Ord, comes two weeks before the playoffs are set to begin and will be a litmus test for both team’s playoff runs.
Bergan is looking to accomplish what no team has done in the last 20 games, beat Oakland-Craig, the defending state champions.
Oakland-Craig is averaging 46 points per game and has only been held under 30 points once this season—the Aquinas defense, which gave up 31 to Bergan, limited the Knights to 28 points in a 28-12 loss.
Coulter Thiele heads the Oakland-Craig offense from the running back spot, amassing 533 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.
The Oakland-Craig defense has yet to allow more than two touchdowns in a game and has posted three shutouts.
Bergan comes in averaging 47 points per game with a season-low of 31 against Aquinas.
Koa McIntyre eclipsed 1,000 passing yards this season last week in an 8 for 8 for 167 yards performance and is nearing that on the ground with 770 yards.
After starting the year with four-straight 100-plus yard games on the ground, McIntyre’s rushing output has been curtailed to just 132 yards on 25 carries combined in the last three weeks.
North Bend Central vs. West Point-BeemerThe Tigers are looking to end a two-game losing skid in a home game against the Cadets.
North Bend Central (3-3) is coming off a 42-21 loss to Columbus Scotus while West Point-Beemer (4-3) has their three-game win streak ended by Pierce 45-8 last week.
North Bend quarterback Brodey Johnson has come into his own at the quarterback spot. He sits at 1,441 yards on 141 of 191 passing with 13 touchdowns to five interceptions.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. DC West
The Raiders (6-1) just keep rolling, notching their sixth straight win last week 31-6 over Concordia.
The Falcons (1-5) fell 30-14 last week. DC West has just six touchdowns to their credit this season on offense.
Cedar Bluffs vs. Elmwood-Murdock
The Wildcats (0-6) are coming off a 54-20 loss to Mead last week while the Knights (4-3) are coming off a 56-8 win over Conestoga.
Josh Cizek threw for two touchdowns in the loss while Zephan Kluthe had a pick-six for a score.
Area games
Yutan vs. Bishop Nuemann
Wahoo at Raymond Central
Arlington at Boys Town
