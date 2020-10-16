High School Football Preview - Week Seven

Fremont vs. Millard North

The Tigers face a ranked Millard school for the second time in as many weeks, hosting the No. 10 Mustangs Friday night.

Fremont is coming off a 42-17 loss to No. 3 Millard South last Thursday.

Millard North, who is 2-4 on the year, beat Grand Island 38-35. The Mustang’s only other win on the year came over then No. 9, now No. 8 Lincoln East on a last second touchdown.

Millard North’s four losses have come against ranked opponents—Millard South, Millard West, Elkhorn South and Westside.

Bergan at Oakland-CraigThe highly anticipated meeting between two of the three undefeated teams remaining in Class C-2, the third being Ord, comes two weeks before the playoffs are set to begin and will be a litmus test for both team’s playoff runs.

Bergan is looking to accomplish what no team has done in the last 20 games, beat Oakland-Craig, the defending state champions.

Oakland-Craig is averaging 46 points per game and has only been held under 30 points once this season—the Aquinas defense, which gave up 31 to Bergan, limited the Knights to 28 points in a 28-12 loss.