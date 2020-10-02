High School Football Preview - Week Six

Fremont at Lincoln
North Star, 7 p.m.At 4-1, Fremont is off to its best start and has matched the most wins the program has had in a season in the last two decades.
The Tigers will have its first chance to secure a guaranteed .500 finish or better Friday night on the road at Lincoln North Star.
The Tigers are coming off a 48-7 blowout of Norfolk in week five.
Junior quarterback Carter Sintek had his breakout moment in the win, throwing for a career-high 335 yards and four touchdowns—finding a different receiver on each score.
Fremont running back Micah Moore was held in check for the first time this season last week, being limited to 59 yards, the second lowest yardage of his career.
The Navigators (3-3) are coming off a 16-13 loss to Lincoln Pius in week five.
North Star’s offense will attack the Tigers’ secondary as quarterback DJ McGarvie has thrown for 1,200 yards and 12 scores to three interceptions while completing 56.8% of his passes.
McGarvie’s favorite red zone target is wide receiver Jace Elliot, who is listed at 6’2”, as the junior has a team-high six touchdowns.
Fremont Bergan at Aquinas Catholic, 7 p.m.Bergan’s biggest game of the season thus far comes in week six as the Knights, ranked third in Class C2 in the Lincoln Journal Star poll, heads to No. 4 Aquinas for a top 5 match-up.
The Knights are coming off a 47-22 win over David City to move to 5-0.
The Monarchs took their first loss of the season to No. 1 Oakland-Craig 28-12.
Aquinas was susceptible to long runs in their loss to Oakland-Craig, giving up touchdown runs of 79 and 65 and gave up an 89-yard score that was called back as the runner stepped out of bounds.
Aquinas (3-1) is averaging just 22 points on offense through four games, relying on its defense, which prior to last week hadn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game.
Bergan has yet to be kept under 40 points after last week’s win. The Knights’ win over the Scouts was the first where quarterback Koa McIntyre did not score a rushing touchdown, but the junior signal caller did throw for five scores and 285 yards—both career-highs.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs Boys Town, 7 p.m.
The Raiders will look to continue its hot start on the road in week five against Boys Town.
Logan View held off Arlington 21-13 last week while the Cowboys took care of Fort Calhoun 33-23.
North Bend Central at Columbus Scotus, 7 p.m.
After a week off due to COVID concerns, North Bend Central returns to the gridiron on the road at Columbus Scotus.
The Tigers’ last game came on Sept. 18 in a 42-29 win over Boys Town.
The Shamrocks have lost back-to-back games with last week’s 53-27 defeat to West Point-Beemer.
Cedar Bluffs at Conestoga, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats will search for their first win in Murray Friday night against fellow winless foe the Cougars.
Cedar Bluffs fell 60-14 to Weeping Water while Conestoga is also coming off a lost to Weeping Water, 48-8, on Sept. 18.
Other Area Games
Bishop Neumann at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Wahoo at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Arlington at Omaha Concordia, 7 p.m.
Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman, 7 p.m.
Yutan at Wilber-Clatonia, 7 p.m.
