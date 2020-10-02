High School Football Preview - Week Six

Fremont at Lincoln





North Star, 7 p.m.At 4-1, Fremont is off to its best start and has matched the most wins the program has had in a season in the last two decades.

The Tigers will have its first chance to secure a guaranteed .500 finish or better Friday night on the road at Lincoln North Star.

The Tigers are coming off a 48-7 blowout of Norfolk in week five.

Junior quarterback Carter Sintek had his breakout moment in the win, throwing for a career-high 335 yards and four touchdowns—finding a different receiver on each score.

Fremont running back Micah Moore was held in check for the first time this season last week, being limited to 59 yards, the second lowest yardage of his career.

The Navigators (3-3) are coming off a 16-13 loss to Lincoln Pius in week five.

North Star’s offense will attack the Tigers’ secondary as quarterback DJ McGarvie has thrown for 1,200 yards and 12 scores to three interceptions while completing 56.8% of his passes.

McGarvie’s favorite red zone target is wide receiver Jace Elliot, who is listed at 6’2”, as the junior has a team-high six touchdowns.