High School Football Preview - Week Six

Michael Andel is one of four Aquinas players with over 100 rushing yards this fall, leading the triple-option attack with 276 yards on 50 carries for five touchdowns.

Bergan has spread its offense out in recent weeks, but still Koa McIntyre leads the Knights in touchdowns, throwing for 12 and running for five more.

While the Knights offense has maintained it’s high-octane attack, Bergan’s defense has quietly become a dominant force in its own right.

The Knights have allowed just one score in four of its five games—all five if you exclude the junior varsity allowing a pair of second half scores against Lincoln Lutheran.

Bergan won 31-7 last year in the regular season—the Knight’s first win over the Monarchs in seven years.

Area Game of the Week

North Bend Central vs. Columbus ScotusThe Tigers will have an upset on their mind as they welcome in the C-2 No. 5 Shamrocks Friday.

North Bend Central is coming off its first win of the year—a 40-0 drubbing of Schuyler—and are 1-4 on the year.

The Tigers have scored 20+ points in each of their last four games.