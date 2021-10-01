High School Football Preview - Week Six

The first day of October will feature a match-up befit for late November as the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in Class C-2 meet on the grirdiron.
Aquinas Catholic vs. Archbishop BerganThe only thing missing from this possible playoffs match-up will be subfreezing temperatures.
The No. 1 and No. 3 team in Class C-2 will clash for supremacy in the rankings and a leg up come late October.
Bergan is the only remaining unbeaten C-2 team in the state—only 22 across all classification have reached week six without a blemish.
Aquinas’ lone mark on their record is a 28-21 loss to C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus.
The Knights have done what was needed the last two weeks to remain unbeaten, handling David City Public 49-6 in their latest victory.
Aquinas comes in with an extra day of preparation and riding high after knocking off Oakland-Craig 29-28 with a last minute score and two-point conversion in a week five Thursday night contest.
Oakland-Craig’s 28 point matches the most the Aquinas defense has yielded to this point, holding teams to an average of 15.6 points per game.
Bergan comes into the match-up averaging 45.8 points per game and has yet to be held to under 35 points.
Michael Andel is one of four Aquinas players with over 100 rushing yards this fall, leading the triple-option attack with 276 yards on 50 carries for five touchdowns.
Bergan has spread its offense out in recent weeks, but still Koa McIntyre leads the Knights in touchdowns, throwing for 12 and running for five more.
While the Knights offense has maintained it’s high-octane attack, Bergan’s defense has quietly become a dominant force in its own right.
The Knights have allowed just one score in four of its five games—all five if you exclude the junior varsity allowing a pair of second half scores against Lincoln Lutheran.
Bergan won 31-7 last year in the regular season—the Knight’s first win over the Monarchs in seven years.
Area Game of the Week
North Bend Central vs. Columbus ScotusThe Tigers will have an upset on their mind as they welcome in the C-2 No. 5 Shamrocks Friday.
North Bend Central is coming off its first win of the year—a 40-0 drubbing of Schuyler—and are 1-4 on the year.
The Tigers have scored 20+ points in each of their last four games.
Quarterback Brodey Johnson put up video game numbers in week five, throwing for 372 yards and six touchdowns on 13 of 18 passing.
Ian Varcka caught four passes—all going for scores—for 147 yards.
Columbus Scotus comes in unbeaten with a win over C-1 No. 3 David City Aquinas.
Area ScheduleArlington vs. Omaha Concordia
Bishop Neumann vs. Centennial
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Boys Town
Oakland-Craig vs. Tekamah-Herman
Wahoo vs Louisville
Yutan vs. Wilber-Clatonia